George H.W. Bush: A look back at the former president's life

After Yale, Bush moved to Midland, Texas, where his father had connections in the oil industry. After a couple of years working for someone else, Bush started his own drilling and exploration company, which was soon lucrative and made him a rich man in his own right. After about a decade, though, his ambitions turned to politics, and after an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in 1964, he won a congressional seat in 1966. He is seen with his wife, Barbara, during one of his campaigns during the 1960s.