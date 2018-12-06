Image: A joint services military honor guard brings former President George H.W. Bush's casket onto a Union Pacific train.

George H.W. Bush's final Texas train ride

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush traveled to his final resting place aboard a Union Pacific train through Texas.

Image: Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried to a Union Pacific train following his funeral in Spring, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried to a Union Pacific train following his funeral in Spring, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018.

Bush was remembered by friends and family as a humble leader with the "courage of a warrior" at a second funeral in Houston. 

David J. Phillip / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A joint services military honor guard brings former President George H.W. Bush's casket onto a Union Pacific train.

A joint services military honor guard brings former President George H.W. Bush's casket onto a Union Pacific train.

Kiichiro Sato / AP
Image: People pay their respects as the train carrying former President George H.W. Bush travels from Spring to College Station, Texas.

People pay their respects as the train travels from Spring to College Station, Texas.

David J. Phillip / EPA
Image: A young boy waves an American flag as the funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas.

A young boy waves an American flag as the funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas.

Nick Oxford / Reuters
Image: Firefighters salute on an overpass as the funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush travels through Spring, Texas.

Firefighters salute on an overpass as the funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush travels through Spring, Texas.

Michael Wyke / AP
Image: The casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas.

The casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas.

David J. Phillip / AP
Image: People pay their respects as the train travels from Spring to College Station, Texas.

People pay their respects as the train travels from Spring to College Station, Texas.

David J. Phillip / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Janice Scheve hangs flags from her building in Navasota, Texas.

Janice Scheve hangs flags from her building in Navasota, Texas.

Nick Oxford / Reuters
Image: People watch as the train travels to College Station, Texas, where former President George H.W. Bush will be buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

People watch as the train travels to College Station, Texas, where former President George H.W. Bush will be buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Children wave flags as the funeral train travels towards College Station, Texas.

Children wave flags as the funeral train travels towards College Station, Texas.

David J. Phillip / AP
Image: Students from Salyer Elementary School wave flags as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush travels through Spring, Texas.

Students from Salyer Elementary School wave flags as the train travels through Spring, Texas.

Michael Wyke / AP
Image: The train carry the casket of President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas.

The train carrying the casket of President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas.

Gerald Herbert / AP
Image: Spectators cheer and wave flags as the train travels through Navasota, Texas.

Spectators cheer and wave flags as the train travels through Navasota, Texas.

Nick Oxford / Reuters
Image: Tim and Jean O'Neal watch from the back of their pickup as the train passes through Millican, Texas.

Tim and Jean O'Neal watch from the back of their pickup as the train passes through Millican, Texas.

Larry W. Smith / EPA
Image: Peter Olyniec waves a flag near Whitehall, Texas.

Peter Olyniec waves a flag near Whitehall, Texas.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
