City on edge: Anguish and anger over police shooting of Stephon Clark

The 22-year-old was unarmed when he was shot in his grandmother's backyard in Sacramento, California.

Stephon Clark's borther Stevante addresses protesters at a Sacramento rally on March 28.

Police said two officers fired 20 rounds at Clark, who was found to be in possession of a cellphone, not a weapon, on March 18.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Clark was killed by officers responding to reports of a man smashing car windows. Police bodycam video shows the officers chase Clark and corner him in his grandmother's backyard.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Jamarr Jones carries his daughter Amina, 2, as they leave Clark's wake on March 28.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Jayceon Hurtz, 2, holds a sign at the Sacramento rally.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Protesters block traffic. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
The state's top law enforcement official has said that his office would oversee the investigation into the shooting and conduct a separate review of the Sacramento Police Department's policies on use of force.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Sacramento police officers in riot gear block the entrance to a City Council meeting on March 27 that was called to address the shooting. 

 

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the City Council chambers.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Stevante Clark disrupts the special City Council meeting. Clark hopped onto the council dais as he and members of the audience chanted his brother's name. 

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
An attendee holds a cell phone like a gun during the City Council meeting.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Sequita Thompson cries during a news conference on March 26 about her grandson's shooting.

Thompson was accompanied by Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon, left, and attorney Ben Crump.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
A protester holds an image of Stephon Clark in front of a California Highway Patrol officer as they block an entrance to Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 23 in Sacramento.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Demonstrators march in Sacramento on March 23.

Bob Strong / Reuters
Demonstrators block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center on March 22.

Protests have twice blocked fans from entering the NBA arena downtown for Sacramento Kings games. 

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Stephon Clark, 22, is visible on the ground after two police officers shot him, in this still image captured from police aerial video footage released on March 21.

The officers say in the footage that they believed that Clark was armed; one shouts "Gun! Gun! Gun!" before the officers fired 20 times at him.

Sacramento Police Dept. via Reuters
