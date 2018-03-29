Subscribe to Breaking News emails
City on edge: Anguish and anger over police shooting of Stephon Clark
The 22-year-old was unarmed when he was shot in his grandmother's backyard in Sacramento, California.
Stephon Clark's borther Stevante addresses protesters at a Sacramento rally on March 28.
Police said two officers fired 20 rounds at Clark, who was found to be in possession of a cellphone, not a weapon, on March 18.
The state's top law enforcement official has said that his office would oversee the investigation into the shooting and conduct a separate review of the Sacramento Police Department's policies on use of force.
Stevante Clark disrupts the special City Council meeting. Clark hopped onto the council dais as he and members of the audience chanted his brother's name.
Stephon Clark, 22, is visible on the ground after two police officers shot him, in this still image captured from police aerial video footage released on March 21.
The officers say in the footage that they believed that Clark was armed; one shouts "Gun! Gun! Gun!" before the officers fired 20 times at him.
