Image: Guatemala's Fuego volcano

In Focus

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Dozens of people were killed when Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego — or Volcano of Fire — erupted.

Image:

Volcán de Fuego glows red.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash in El Rodeo.

Fabricio Alonzo / Reuters
Image: A Guatemalan rescue team member carries a girl in El Rodeo, Guatemala

A rescuer carries a girl in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018.

Dozens of people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, belching ash and rock.

Noe Perez / EPA
Image: Guatemala's Fuego volcano

Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, erupts.

Maria Del Rocio Lazo / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Guatemala's Fuego volcano

A woman covered with ash and suffering burns to her legs is taken to a hospital in El Rodeo.

Fabricio Alonzo / Reuters
Image: Guatemala's Fuego volcano

Residents stand behind a safety cordon in San Juan Alotenango.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image: Guatemala's Fuego volcano

A playground is partially covered with ash in Guatemala City, around 40 miles away from the volcano.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image: Guatemala's Fuego volcano

Guatemalan army personnel evacuate victims in El Rodeo.

AFP - Getty Images
Image:

A body of a victim at an improvised morgue in Alotenango.

Esteban Biba / EPA
Image:

Police officers form a cordon in Alotenango, about 40 miles southwest of Guatemala City.

Orlando Estrada / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Volcán de Fuego spews ash.

Orlando Estrada / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Emergency personnel rescue a victim.

EPA
Image:

Evacuees inside a shelter in San Juan Alotenango.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

A statue covered in ash in Antigua Guatemala.

Esteban Biba / EPA
Image:

People walk along a street in San Juan Alotenango as the volcano erupts.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

A firefighter shovels ashes while searching for bodies at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla on June 4.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

An injured girl with bandaged feet takes refuge inside a shelter.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

A child receives oxygen inside a shelter.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

A police officer stumbles while running away from pyroclastic flow in San Miguel Los Lotes.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

Vehicles destroyed by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes.

Johan Ordonez / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Rescue workers take a break.

Luis Echeverria / Reuters
Image:

Hundreds of people march with the coffins of seven of the victims on their way to a cemetery of San Juan Alotenango, Sacatepequez.

Esteban Biba / EPA
Image:

A girl carries flowers to the cemetery during the funeral procession for seven people who died during the eruption.

Luis Soto / AP
Image:

People carry the coffin of three-year-old Jennifer Andrea Morales who died during the eruption.

Luis Soto / AP
Image:

Musicians accompany the funeral procession to the cemetery.

Luis Soto / AP
Image:

Volunteer firefighters carry the remains of two children to the morgue in Alotenango, Sacatepequez.

Orlando Estrada / AFP - Getty Images
