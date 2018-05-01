Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
Dozens of people were killed when Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego — or Volcano of Fire — erupted.
Volcán de Fuego glows red.
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash in El Rodeo.
A rescuer carries a girl in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018.
Dozens of people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, belching ash and rock.
Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, erupts.
A woman covered with ash and suffering burns to her legs is taken to a hospital in El Rodeo.
Residents stand behind a safety cordon in San Juan Alotenango.
A playground is partially covered with ash in Guatemala City, around 40 miles away from the volcano.
Guatemalan army personnel evacuate victims in El Rodeo.
A body of a victim at an improvised morgue in Alotenango.
Police officers form a cordon in Alotenango, about 40 miles southwest of Guatemala City.
Volcán de Fuego spews ash.
Emergency personnel rescue a victim.
Evacuees inside a shelter in San Juan Alotenango.
A statue covered in ash in Antigua Guatemala.
People walk along a street in San Juan Alotenango as the volcano erupts.
A firefighter shovels ashes while searching for bodies at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla on June 4.
An injured girl with bandaged feet takes refuge inside a shelter.
A child receives oxygen inside a shelter.
A police officer stumbles while running away from pyroclastic flow in San Miguel Los Lotes.
Vehicles destroyed by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes.
Rescue workers take a break.
Hundreds of people march with the coffins of seven of the victims on their way to a cemetery of San Juan Alotenango, Sacatepequez.
A girl carries flowers to the cemetery during the funeral procession for seven people who died during the eruption.
People carry the coffin of three-year-old Jennifer Andrea Morales who died during the eruption.
Musicians accompany the funeral procession to the cemetery.
Volunteer firefighters carry the remains of two children to the morgue in Alotenango, Sacatepequez.