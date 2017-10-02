Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Storyline
Las Vegas Shooting
News
Las Vegas Shooting
gallery

Las Vegas Shooting: Photos Capture Chaos of Concert Massacre

by NBC News

More than 50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire into a music festival from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

22 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

People scramble for cover after gunfire was heard at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas. 

A lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in the worst mass shooting in modern American history. 

David Becker / Getty Images
2.

A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds. 

 

David Becker / Getty Images
3.

A pair of cowboy boots lies in the street outside the concert venue. 

Steve Marcus / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4.

People run from the scene after gunfire was heard.

David Becker / Getty Images
5.

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during the shooting. 

John Locher / AP
6. Concertgoers run from the festival after gunfire was heard. David Becker / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and medical workers stand in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after the shooting. 

Steve Marcus / Reuters
8.

Concertogers run for cover. 

David Becker / Getty Images
9. Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene. John Locher / AP
advertisement
advertisement
10.

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the shooting. 

John Locher / AP
11.

A woman pushes a man in a wheelchair away from the scene. 

David Becker / Getty Images
12.

Las Vegas police stand guard outside the festival grounds. 

David Becker / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
13. People tend to victims outside the festival grounds. David Becker / Getty Images
14. A young woman checks her phone while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar with other concertgoers. Powers Imagery / AP
15. A body lies under a sheet as fire and rescue personnel gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. Ethan Miller / Getty Images
16. A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after the shootings. Powers Imagery / AP
17. People wait in a medical staging area. Steve Marcus / Reuters
18. A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
19.

A police helicopter circles the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels. 

 

David Becker / Getty Images
20. People are directed to rides outside the Thomas & Mack Center after the shooting. Ethan Miller / Getty Images
21. Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on Monday. The gunman was found dead inside a room at the hotel. John Locher / AP
22.

The shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, fired shot from two rooms at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

More on Las Vegas shooting

John Locher / AP
NBC News
NBC News
Topics Photo, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Two Nevada Gun Shops Say Stephen Paddock Passed Background Checks