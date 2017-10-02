1.
People scramble for cover after gunfire was heard at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.
A lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.
David Becker / Getty Images
2.
A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds.
David Becker / Getty Images
3.
A pair of cowboy boots lies in the street outside the concert venue.
Steve Marcus / Reuters
4.
People run from the scene after gunfire was heard.
David Becker / Getty Images
5.
A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during the shooting.
John Locher / AP
6.
Concertgoers run from the festival after gunfire was heard.
David Becker / Getty Images
7.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and medical workers stand in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after the shooting.
Steve Marcus / Reuters
8.
Concertogers run for cover.
David Becker / Getty Images
9.
Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene.
John Locher / AP
10.
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the shooting.
John Locher / AP
11.
A woman pushes a man in a wheelchair away from the scene.
David Becker / Getty Images
12.
Las Vegas police stand guard outside the festival grounds.
David Becker / Getty Images
13.
People tend to victims outside the festival grounds.
David Becker / Getty Images
14.
A young woman checks her phone while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar with other concertgoers.
Powers Imagery / AP
15.
A body lies under a sheet as fire and rescue personnel gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
16.
A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after the shootings.
Powers Imagery / AP
17.
People wait in a medical staging area.
Steve Marcus / Reuters
18.
A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.
Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
19.
A police helicopter circles the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels.
David Becker / Getty Images
20.
People are directed to rides outside the Thomas & Mack Center after the shooting.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
21.
Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on Monday. The gunman was found dead inside a room at the hotel.
John Locher / AP
22.
The shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, fired shot from two rooms at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
More on Las Vegas shooting
John Locher / AP