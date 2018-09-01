Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

News

Rivers of mud sweep through wildfire burn areas in California

Mudslides swept through Southern California after a powerful overnight storm.

11 PHOTOS

The U.S. 101 freeway at the Olive Mill Road overpass is flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek.

Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.

The powerful storm has led to the deaths of at least six people. 

 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
  • Share

A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes in Montecito.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share

Firefighters rescue 14-year-old Lauren Cantin after she was trapped inside a destroyed home in Montecito.

She was discovered when firefighters using dogs in the search heard a scream. 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share

Vehicles carried by the mud flow sit at the exit of the parking garage to the Montecito Inn.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share

Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters work in mud from a debris flow in Sun Valley. 

Andrew Gombert / EPA
  • Share

Jeff Gallup carries his bike through mud on Foothill Road in Carpinteria, California.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
  • Share

Firefighters shovel mud in Sun Valley.

Andrew Gombert / EPA
  • Share

Mud covers the outside of a home in Montecito. 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share

Boulders block a road in Montecito. 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share

Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescue residents from flood waters and debris flow in Montecito early Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share

Firefighters rescue a Montecito resident. 

Related: Deadly rains in Southern California send rivers of mud into homes, trigger fire, flooding

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
  • Share
1/11