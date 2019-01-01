In Focus
Hello 2019! Cities ring in the new year around the globe
Auckland, New Zealand, was the first major city to greet 2019.
Paris
Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe.
London
Fireworks explode over the London Eye. More than 100,000 spectators were expected to watch what was said to be Europe's largest fireworks display.
New York
Revellers brave the wet weather in Times Square. For the first time in 24 years, it will probably be raining as New York rings in the new year.
A large crowd gathers on the Champs Elysees.
Oldenburg, Germany
People use sparklers to write 2019 in front of Oldenburg Castle.
Cologne, Germany
Madrid
Revellers wait for the bells to ring in the new year at Puerta del Sol.
Athens
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon atop the Acropolis.
Beirut
Fireworks explode over Martyrs' Square.
Sofia, Bulgaria
The Alexander Nevski Cathedral
Moscow
Russians light sparklers in Red Square.
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline.
Beijing
Revellers gather in front of the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest.
Seoul, South Korea
Revellers hold up their phones as the new year approaches.
Sydney, Australia
Police estimated that more than 1 million people would crowd Sydney Harbor to watch the spectacular display.
Auckland, New Zealand
Fireworks erupt from Auckland's Sky Tower at 6 a.m. ET.