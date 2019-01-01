Image: New Year's Eve 2019: Germany

Hello 2019! Cities ring in the new year around the globe

Auckland, New Zealand, was the first major city to greet 2019.

Image: Fireworks explode during the New Year's celebrations at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Paris

Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Image: London New Year Fireworks Display 2019

London

Revellers wait for the fireworks to begin.
Pete MacLaine / EPA
Image: London New Year Fireworks Display 2019

London

Fireworks explode over the London Eye. More than 100,000 spectators were expected to watch what was said to be Europe's largest fireworks display.

Pete MacLaine / EPA
Image: Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York

New York

Revellers brave the wet weather in Times Square. For the first time in 24 years, it will probably be raining as New York rings in the new year.

Darren Ornitz / Reuters
Image: New Year's Eve celebration in Paris

Paris

A large crowd gathers on the Champs Elysees.

Ian Langsdon / EPA
Image: New Year's Eve 2019: Germany

Oldenburg, Germany

People use sparklers to write 2019 in front of Oldenburg Castle.

Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / DPA via Zuma Press
Image: New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations in Cologne

Cologne, Germany

Cologne Cathedral

Friedemann Vogel / EPA
Image: New Year's 2019 celebrations in Madrid

Madrid

Revellers wait for the bells to ring in the new year at Puerta del Sol.

Rodrigo Jimenez / EPA
Image: GREECE-NEW YEAR-CELEBRATIONS

Athens

Fireworks explode over the Parthenon atop the Acropolis.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Beirut

Fireworks explode over Martyrs' Square.

Hassan Ammar / AP
Image: Fireworks explode over the Alexander Nevski cathedral during the New Year celebrations in Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

The Alexander Nevski Cathedral

Stoyan Nenov / Reuters
Image: New Year celebration on Red Square in Moscow

Moscow

Russians light sparklers in Red Square.

Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA
Image: Indonesians Countdown To The New Year

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline.

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
Image: CHINA-NEW YEAR-CELEBRATIONS

Beijing

Revellers gather in front of the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest.

Wang Zhao / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul

Seoul, South Korea

Revellers hold up their phones as the new year approaches. 

Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
Image: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney

Sydney, Australia

Police estimated that more than 1 million people would crowd Sydney Harbor to watch the spectacular display.

Brendan Esposito / Reuters
Image: Auckland New Year's Eve 2018

Auckland, New Zealand

Fireworks erupt from Auckland's Sky Tower at 6 a.m. ET.

Phil Walter / Getty Images
