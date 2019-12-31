World
Hello 2020! Cities ring in the new year around the world
More than a million people gathered around Sydney Harbor ahead of the new year.
Seoul, South Korea
Revellers gather to celebrate the new year at the Bosingak pavilion on Jan. 1, 2020.
New York
Traders wear New Year's 2020 party glasses at the New York Stock Exchange.
Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters held hands and formed human chains across the city as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies.
A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was canceled amid safety concerns.
Vatican City
Pope Francis kisses the baby Jesus during the "Te Deum" prayer for the year 2019 in Saint Peter's Basilica on Dec. 31.
Beijing
The New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the venues for the 2022 Olympics.
Singapore
Manila, Philippines
Confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City.
Melbourne, Australia
Fireworks light up the central business district.
Sydney
Fireworks explode over the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House.
Sydney Harbor's popular display was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that is in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.
Brisbane, Australia
Revelers take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank.