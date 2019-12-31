Image: Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2019

World

Hello 2020! Cities ring in the new year around the world

More than a million people gathered around Sydney Harbor ahead of the new year.

Image:

Lausanne, Switzerland

Revelers celebrate with inflatable balloons in front of the cathedral on Jan. 1.

Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone via AP
Image:

Frankfurt, Germany

Fireworks light the skyline over the river on Jan. 1.

Andreas Arnold / dpa via AP
Image: KENYA-NEW YEAR

Nairobi, Kenya

Children celebrate near a bonfire on Jan. 1.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Paris

Revelers take pictures of fireworks on the Champs-Elysees.

Martin Bureau / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Worshippers at the United Prayers Crossover hosted by pastor Shepherd Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering

Soweto, South Africa

Worshipers at the United Prayers Crossover hosted by pastor Shepherd Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering in Soweto on Dec. 31.

Wikus de Wet / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Moscow

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin during New Year's celebrations in Red Square.
Denis Tyrin / AP
Image: TURKEY-NEW-YEAR

Istanbul

A couple poses for a photo in Taksim Square.
Yasin Akgul / AFP - Getty Images
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India.

Mumbai, India

Indranil Mukherjee / AFP - Getty Images
Revellers gather to celebrate the new year at the Bosingak pavilion on Jan. 1, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.

Seoul, South Korea

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
Image:

New York

Traders wear New Year's 2020 party glasses at the New York Stock Exchange.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies.

Hong Kong

A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was canceled amid safety concerns. 

Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
Pope Francis kisses the baby Jesus Christ during the "Te Deum" prayer for the year 2019 in Saint Peter's Basilica on Dec. 31, 2019.

Vatican City

Andreas Solaro / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A man takes part in the event of New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the venues for the Beijing 2022 Olympics, in Beijing

Beijing

The New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the venues for the 2022 Olympics.

Jason Lee / Reuters
Image: Singapore Celebrates New Year's

Singapore

Drones form the shape of a crane over Marina Bay.
Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images
Image: A reveller celebrates as confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City

Manila, Philippines

Confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
Image: Australians Celebrates New Year's Eve 2019

Melbourne, Australia

Fireworks light up the central business district.

Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images
Image: Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2019

Sydney

Fireworks explode over the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House.

Sydney Harbor's popular display was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that is in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.

James Gourley / Getty Images
Image: Mizuki and Tsubasa wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia

Revelers take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank.

Dan Peled / AAP via Reuters
