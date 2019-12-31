World
Hello 2020! Cities ring in the new year around the world
More than a million people gathered around Sydney Harbor ahead of the new year.
New York
Confetti fills the air as revelers ring in the New Year in Times Square in New York on Jan. 1.
New York
Sandra Desjardins and Jean-Charles Goulet both of Montreal, Canada, kiss in Times Square on Jan. 1.
Rio de Janeiro
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 1.
Rio de Janeiro
A woman celebrates as she watches fireworks at Copacabana Beach on Dec. 31.
Santiago, Chile
A demonstrator runs amid tear gas, laser beams and New Year fireworks at Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago on Jan. 1.
New York
Natsumi Ishikawa, left, and Minori Kondo, second from left, both from Nagoya, Japan, celebrate their first New Year's Eve in Times Square on Dec. 31.
Frankfurt, Germany
Fireworks light the skyline over the river in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 1.
Lausanne, Switzerland
Revelers celebrate with inflatable balloons in front of the cathedral in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Jan. 1.
Nairobi, Kenya
Children celebrate near a bonfire in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 1.
Paris
Revelers photograph the fireworks on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Dec. 31.
Soweto, South Africa
Worshipers at the United Prayers Crossover hosted by pastor Shepherd Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering in Soweto, South Africa, on Dec. 31.
St. Petersburg, Russia
In this multiple exposure image, policemen stand guard as revelers walk in Nevsky prospect during New Year celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 1.
Moscow
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow during New Year's celebrations in the Red Square on Jan. 1.
Istanbul
Revelers take a selfie in Taksim Square before ringing in the New Year in Istanbul on Dec. 31.
Mumbai, India
Fireworks erupt over Mumbai's "Gateway of India" on Jan. 1.
Seoul, South Korea
Revelers gather to celebrate the new year at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 1, 2020.
New York
Traders wear New Year's 2020 party glasses at the New York Stock Exchange.
Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters held hands and formed human chains across the city as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies in Hong Kong.
A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was canceled amid safety concerns.
Vatican City
Pope Francis kisses the baby Jesus during the "Te Deum" prayer for the year 2019 in Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Dec. 31.
Beijing
The New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Shougang Industrial Park in Beijing, one of the venues for the 2022 Olympics.
Singapore
Drones form a crane during curtain-raiser New Year's fireworks near Star Island in Singapore.
Manila, Philippines
Confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City in the Philippines.
Melbourne, Australia
Fireworks light up the central business district of Melbourne, Australia.
Sydney
Fireworks explode over the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House.
Sydney Harbor's popular display was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that is in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.
Brisbane, Australia
Revelers take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia.