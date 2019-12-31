Image: Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2019

World

Hello 2020! Cities ring in the new year around the world

More than a million people gathered around Sydney Harbor ahead of the new year.

Revelers Celebrate New Year's Eve In New York's Times Square

New York

Confetti fills the air as revelers ring in the New Year in Times Square in New York on Jan. 1.

Gary Hershorn / Corbis via Getty Images
Sandra Desjardins kisses Jean-Charles Goulet both of Montreal, Canada, during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square, on Jan. 1, 2020.

New York

Sandra Desjardins and Jean-Charles Goulet both of Montreal, Canada, kiss in Times Square on Jan. 1.

Adam Hunger / AP
Image: People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro

People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 1.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
Image:

Rio de Janeiro

A woman celebrates as she watches fireworks at Copacabana Beach on Dec. 31.

Daniel Ramalho / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protest against Chile's government in Santiago

Santiago, Chile

A demonstrator runs amid tear gas, laser beams and New Year fireworks at Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago on Jan. 1.

Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters
Image:

New York

Natsumi Ishikawa, left, and Minori Kondo, second from left, both from Nagoya, Japan, celebrate their first New Year's Eve in Times Square on Dec. 31.

Tina Fineberg / AP
Image:

Frankfurt, Germany

Fireworks light the skyline over the river in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 1.

Andreas Arnold / dpa via AP
Image:

Lausanne, Switzerland

Revelers celebrate with inflatable balloons in front of the cathedral in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Jan. 1.

Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone via AP
Image: KENYA-NEW YEAR

Nairobi, Kenya

Children celebrate near a bonfire in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 1.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FRANCE-NEW-YEAR

Paris

Revelers photograph the fireworks on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Dec. 31.

Martin Bureau / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Worshippers at the United Prayers Crossover hosted by pastor Shepherd Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering

Soweto, South Africa

Worshipers at the United Prayers Crossover hosted by pastor Shepherd Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering in Soweto, South Africa, on Dec. 31.

Wikus de Wet / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

St. Petersburg, Russia

In this multiple exposure image, policemen stand guard as revelers walk in Nevsky prospect during New Year celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 1.

Dmitri Lovetsky / AP
Image:

Moscow

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow during New Year's celebrations in the Red Square on Jan. 1. 

Denis Tyrin / AP
Image: TURKEY-NEW-YEAR

Istanbul

Revelers take a selfie in Taksim Square before ringing in the New Year in Istanbul on Dec. 31.

Yasin Akgul / AFP - Getty Images
Mumbai, India

Fireworks erupt over Mumbai's "Gateway of India" on Jan. 1. 

Indranil Mukherjee / AFP - Getty Images
Seoul, South Korea

Revelers gather to celebrate the new year at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 1, 2020. 

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
Image:

New York

Traders wear New Year's 2020 party glasses at the New York Stock Exchange.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Hong Kong

Anti-government protesters held hands and formed human chains across the city as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies in Hong Kong.

A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was canceled amid safety concerns. 

Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
Vatican City

Pope Francis kisses the baby Jesus during the "Te Deum" prayer for the year 2019 in Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Dec. 31.

Andreas Solaro / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A man takes part in the event of New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the venues for the Beijing 2022 Olympics, in Beijing

Beijing

The New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Shougang Industrial Park in Beijing, one of the venues for the 2022 Olympics.

Jason Lee / Reuters
Image: Singapore Celebrates New Year's

Singapore

Drones form a crane during curtain-raiser New Year's fireworks near Star Island in Singapore. 

Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images
Image: A reveller celebrates as confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City

Manila, Philippines

Confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City in the Philippines.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
Image: Australians Celebrates New Year's Eve 2019

Melbourne, Australia

Fireworks light up the central business district of Melbourne, Australia. 

Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images
Image: Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2019

Sydney

Fireworks explode over the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House.

Sydney Harbor's popular display was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that is in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.

James Gourley / Getty Images
Image: Mizuki and Tsubasa wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia

Revelers take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia. 

2019: The Year in Pictures

Dan Peled / AAP via Reuters
