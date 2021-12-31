Hello 2022! Muted celebrations ring in new year around the world

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York City
Revelers gather ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square. Despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases across the city and nationwide, New York City moved forward with New Year's Eve celebrations.
— Dieu-Nalio Chery / Reuters
Paris
Revelers embrace as they celebrate the new year on the Champs Elysees in Paris.
Since Friday, a mask is mandatory for pedestrians in Paris and other cities.
— Ian Langsdon / EPA
Moscow
Fireworks explode over St. Basil's Cathedral, the Kremlin and an empty Red Square due to pandemic restrictions in Moscow.
— Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP
Serbia
Boisterous New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant.
— Darko Vojinovic / AP
Switzerland
Revelers use lights to paint "2022" for a long-exposure photograph in Arolla, Switzerland.
— Jean-Christophe Bott / EPA
Athens
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens.
— Yorgos Karahalis / AP
Moscow
People celebrate the New Year in Nikolskaya Street near Red Square.
— Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP
London
A light display marks the new year over St Paul's Cathedral.
— Toby Melville / Reuters
France
Nurse Bess Tribout pours champagne to celebrate the new year in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France.
— Daniel Cole / AP
Madrid
Revelers enjoy the atmosphere at Madrid's Puerta del Sol Square.
— Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
Paris
A couple looks out at the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue to mark France hosting the rotating presidency of the European Union.
Paris canceled its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display.
— Julien De Rosa / AFP - Getty Images
Australia
A girl watches the family fireworks with her mother at Alexandra Garden during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne.
— Diego Fedele / Getty Images
Scotland
A near-deserted Victoria Street in the center of Edinburgh. The streets of Scotland's capital are normally packed for "Hogmanay," as people from around the world flock to see in the new year in raucous style.
— Andy Buchanan / AFP - Getty Images
Bangkok
Fireworks erupt over the Chao Praya River in Bangkok.
— Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images
Germany
Two nurses wear festive headgear in the central emergency room at Asklepios Klinikum in Hamburg on New Year's Eve.
Covid infections rose steeply in Germany through October and November, but they have eased off in December.
— Christian Charisius / AP
Philippines
Fireworks explode over Quezon Memorial Circle in Metro Manila, Philippines. Large celebrations to ring in the new year were staged in Metro Manila despite Covid cases surging over the Christmas week.
— Ezra Acayan / Getty Images
Istanbul
Revelers gather in Istanbul.
Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions.
— Dilara Senkaya / Reuters
Taiwan
Fireworks light up the Taipei skyline.
— Gene Wang / Getty Images
Sydney
Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbor as the clock strikes midnight.