Image: New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney

World

Hello 2022! Muted celebrations ring in new year around the world

Revelers around the world bid farewell to another year marred by the pandemic.

Image: New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City

New York City

Revelers gather ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square. Despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases across the city and nationwide, New York City moved forward with New Year's Eve celebrations.

Dieu-Nalio Chery / Reuters
Image: New Year celebration in Paris

Paris

Revelers embrace as they celebrate the new year on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Since Friday, a mask is mandatory for pedestrians in Paris and other cities.

Ian Langsdon / EPA
Image:

Moscow

Fireworks explode over St. Basil's Cathedral, the Kremlin and an empty Red Square due to pandemic restrictions in Moscow.

Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP
Image:

Serbia

Boisterous New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Darko Vojinovic / AP
Image: New Year's Eve celebrations in Arolla

Switzerland

Revelers use lights to paint "2022" for a long-exposure photograph in Arolla, Switzerland.

Jean-Christophe Bott / EPA
Athens

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens.

Yorgos Karahalis / AP
Image:

Moscow

People celebrate the New Year in Nikolskaya Street near Red Square. 

Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP
Image: New Year's celebrations in London

London

A light display marks the new year over St Paul's Cathedral. 

Toby Melville / Reuters
France

Nurse Bess Tribout pours champagne to celebrate the new year in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France.

Daniel Cole / AP
Image: Madrid Upkeeps New Year's Eve Grape Tradition With Tight Covid-19 Restrictions

Madrid

Revelers enjoy the atmosphere at Madrid's Puerta del Sol Square. 

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
Image: FRANCE-EU-PRESIDENCY-FEATURE

Paris

A couple looks out at the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue to mark France hosting the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Paris canceled its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display.

Julien De Rosa / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Australians Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021

Australia

A girl watches the family fireworks with her mother at Alexandra Garden during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne.

Diego Fedele / Getty Images
Scotland

A near-deserted Victoria Street in the center of Edinburgh. The streets of Scotland's capital are normally packed for "Hogmanay," as people from around the world flock to see in the new year in raucous style.

Andy Buchanan / AFP - Getty Images
Image: THAILAND-NEW YEAR

Bangkok

Fireworks erupt over the Chao Praya River in Bangkok.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Germany

Two nurses wear festive headgear in the central emergency room at Asklepios Klinikum in Hamburg on New Year's Eve.

Covid infections rose steeply in Germany through October and November, but they have eased off in December.

Christian Charisius / AP
Image: Manila Rings In The New Year

Philippines

Fireworks explode over Quezon Memorial Circle in Metro Manila, Philippines. Large celebrations to ring in the new year were staged in Metro Manila despite Covid cases surging over the Christmas week.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images
Image: New Year's Eve celebrations in Istanbul

Istanbul

Revelers gather in Istanbul.

Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions.

Dilara Senkaya / Reuters
Image: Taiwanese Countdown To The New Year

Taiwan

Fireworks light up the Taipei skyline.

Gene Wang / Getty Images
Image: Australians Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021

Sydney

Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbor as the clock strikes midnight.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images
Image: New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney

Sydney

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor.

2021's Year in Pictures

Jaimi Joy / Reuters
