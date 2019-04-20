Holy Week rituals around the world

Pilgrims celebrate Easter by carrying wooden crosses as they walk over the tidal causeway to Lindisfarne during the final leg of their annual pilgrimage, walking between 70 to 120 miles, on April 19, in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Lindisfarne has become known as Holy Island because of the part it played in the story of bringing the Christian gospel to England. Oswald granted Lindisfarne to Aidan so that he could establish a monastery modeled on their home on Iona.