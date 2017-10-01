Hundreds Injured as Spanish Police Try to Block Catalan Referendum

1.

A man waves an 'Estelada' (Pro-independence Catalan flag) from a balcony after the closing of the 'Espai Jove La Fontana' (La Fontana youth center) polling station, on Oct. 1, 2017 in Barcelona.

Spanish riot police stormed voting stations today as they moved to stop Catalonia's independence referendum, supported by Catalan regional authorities, after it was banned by the central government in Madrid. More than 760 people were confirmed injured as thousands tried to prevent the polling stations from being closed. Spanish officials had previously said force would not be used, but that voting would not be allowed.

Pau Barrena / AFP - Getty Images