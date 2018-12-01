Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Hurricane Florence: Residents prepare for storm's punch
Florence could batter parts of coastal North and South Carolina with hurricane conditions for 24 hours or more.
Tim Avery pulls up a board to the third floor of a home as he prepares for Hurricane Florence in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Sept. 12.
Millions of people in the path of Florence are frantically preparing for a monster storm. Residents in states from Virginia to Georgia — especially those who live in flood-prone areas or on the coast — must decide whether to stay or go.
Marge Brown, 65, says goodbye to her father, George Brown, 90, before he is evacuated from a healthcare home in Morehead City, North Carolina.
"I'd like to stay and see what happens. I'm 90 plus," said Brown, a WWII veteran who says he's survived a plane crash and severe burns from a laboratory fire where he once worked.
Sandbags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, North Carolina.
The Category 3 storm is forecast to bring 15-25 inches of rain in some areas, with up to 40 inches of rainfall near its exact center.
The bread shelves are bare in a grocery store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean in this view from the International Space Station.
The passenger cars are removed from the Sky Wheel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bobby Vorn, top left, and Butch Beaudry prepare to attach wooden planks over the windows of an oceanfront home in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Beachgoers walk along the boardwalk in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
Johnny Mercer's Fishing Pier juts into the Atlantic Ocean at sunrise on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
A man sweeps the entrance of a boarded-up store in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
People photograph the Atlantic Ocean at sunrise in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Mark Lewis, left, conservator, and Alisa Reynolds, associate registrar, secure the painting "The Shoppers" by William James Glackens at the Chrysler Museum of Art on Sept. 11 in Norfolk, Virginia.
As Hurricane Florence approached, staff members pulled priceless paintings off the walls near windows and skylights. Later, the entrance to the museum will be sandbagged.
Amanda Glaze, left, and Brett Sorbello say goodbye to Hi-Ho Silver outside the Humane Society in Portsmouth, Virginia, as cats and dogs were relocated in preparation for Hurricane Florence.
People line up to enter a hurricane shelter at Trask Middle School in North Carolina.
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina.
Surf pounds Johnny Mercer's Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare on Sept. 10 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Hurricane Florence could bring 24 hours of hurricane conditions to Carolinas