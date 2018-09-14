Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Hurricane Florence slams Carolinas
Hurricane Florence made landfall early Friday on North Carolina's coast, bringing extreme winds and massive storm surges.
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home on Sept. 14 in James City, North Carolina.
Forecasters warned of "catastrophic" freshwater flooding along the Carolinas and the potential for up to 40 inches of rain in some parts.
People rescued from their flooded homes are transported by truck in James City.
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help a stranded family in James City.
People survey the damage caused by Hurricane Florence on Front Street in downtown New Bern, North Carolina, on Sept. 14.
New Bern was among the worst hit areas so far, with about 150 people stranded and 200 already rescued, officials said.
A tree uprooted by strong winds lies across a street in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14.
Lane Pittman of Jacksonville, Florida, stands in the wind and rain along Ocean Boulevard during the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sept. 14.
A damaged awning in Myrtle Beach on Sept. 14.
Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach on Sept. 14.
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River flooded his street in New Bern, North Carolina, on Sept. 13.
Waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina on Sept. 13.
Water from Neuse River starts flooding houses in New Bern, North Carolina on Sept. 13.
Residents navigate flooded streets in New Bern on Sept. 13.
A boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina on Sept. 13.