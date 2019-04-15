World
Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral through history
A look back at the cathedral that's towered over Paris for more than 800 hundred years.
The Saint-Michele Bridge near the Notre Dame Cathedral in 1857.
Women play in the snow outside Notre Dame on Dec. 21, 1938.
A French soldier carries a woman wounded by pro-Nazi police during services at Notre Dame in 1944.
French women greet U.S. soldiers outside Notre Dame on Aug. 28, 1944.
U.S. soldiers fill the pews of Notre Dame during a memorial service for President Franklin Roosevelt on April 16, 1945.
After the liberation of Paris, Parisians fish at the Saint-Michel Quay near Notre Dame on Sept. 27, 1944.
A couple dances on Ile Saint Louis near the cathedral in 1958.
A woman looks over the Pont du Carousel near Notre Dame in 1954.
Notre Dame at night in 1959.
A man paints the cathedral from a nearby bridge.
People watch as Philippe Petit walks a tightrope 225 feet above the ground between the two towers of the cathedral on June 26, 1971.
The sun sets behind Notre Dame.
Visitors enjoy the view from the top of the cathedral.
A couple kisses near Notre Dame c. 1980.