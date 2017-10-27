Feedback
Amazon Tribe Clings to Traditional Way of Life

by NBC News

The tiny Waiapi tribe is struggling to maintain its traditional way of life as mining companies edge ever closer in Brazil's Amazon.

24 Photos

1.

Jawaruwa Waiapi and his family walk through early morning fog at the Manilha village in the Waiapi indigenous reserve in Brazil's Amapa state on Oct. 13, 2017.

Tribal chieftain Tzako Waiapi perfectly remembers the day almost half a century ago when his hunting party stumbled across a group of white adventurers in the Amazon rainforest. Within months, nearly everyone in his entire tribe had died from disease.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
2.

Waiapi men dance and play flutes during a tradition known as the “Anaconda’s party.” The men leave all the flutes on the river as an offering for the Anaconda snake to protect their village. 

The Waiapi are one of the most traditional tribes in Brazil's Amazon, but modern life is getting closer and the forest dwellers are learning how to navigate between two worlds.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
3.

Men cut down trees to make a manioc field.

When Waiapis walk into the Amazon forest surrounding their village, they do not see trees, but a kind of shopping mall providing medicine, food, shelter, tools and weapons all under the eye of multiple spirits.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
4.

Waiapi men enjoy the Feliz River.

The tiny Waiapi tribe is resisting moves by the Brazilian government to open a national reserve twice the size of New Jersey to mining.

In August, a Brazilian court suspended plans to abolish the protected status of the National Reserve of Copper and Associates (Renca), which is split between the Northern Brazilian states of Amapa and Para.

The government has said it will appeal the decision.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Villagers pose for a portrait. 

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
6.

A man poses with his wooden Borduna during the "Anaconda's party."

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
7.

Waiapi men stand in the Tucunapi River.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
8.

A girl is carried by her mother in a manioc field, while harvesting to prepare Caxiri, a craft beer made with manioc, which is imbibed daily by men, women and children.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
9.

A Waiapi man aims his bow. 

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
10.

Chieftain Japarupi holds a roasted monkey, part of the Waiapi diet.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
11.

Meri cares for local children.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
12.

Tribal chieftain Tzako plays the flute. 

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
13.

A woman mixes water and manioc to prepare Caxiri.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
14.

A man runs after cutting down a tree to make a manioc field.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
15.

Chieftain Tzako walks in the fog.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
16.

Waiapi youths pose for a picture.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
17.

Meri bathes with her cousin at the Feliz River.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
18.

A Waiapi family poses for a picture.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
19.

A boy looks for firewood. 

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
20. Waiapi children pose for a picture. Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
21.

A Waiapi man walks on the road.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
22. Waiapi men relax in the jungle. Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
23.

Chieftain Akaupotyr tends a bonfire.

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
24. A Waiapi boy stands behind adults in Pinoty village. Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
