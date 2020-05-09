Photo
A life in pictures: Founding father of rock-and-roll Little Richard dies at 87
Musician Little Richard performs onstage in 1955.
Musician Little Richard performs onstage with his band in a scene from the movie Mister Rock And Roll in 1957.
Little Richard studies the bible with an unidentified woman during a period in 1959 when he quit rock and roll to convert to Christianity.
Little Richard on American Bandstand with Dick Clark on July 22, 1964.
Little Richard poses for a portrait in 1967.
Little Richard performs on stage during the London Rock'n'Roll Show, Wembley Stadium, August 5, 1972.
Rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard in costume at an empty Wembley Stadium, during rehearsals for a concert.
Little Richard preaches the bible during a 1981 swing through Oakland, California. Richard became a preacher briefly in the early 1980s before returning to his rock and roll roots.
Little Richard wears a collection of sparkling broaches in this portrait circa 1990.
Little Richard in Antwerpen, Belgium on November 29, 1992.
Singers Cyndi Lauper of 1980s and Little Richard of the 1950s find a common note to share during ceremonies honoring American Bandstand and its host, Dick Clark, at Chassens Restaurant, Sept. 15, 1987, Los Angeles, Calif.
Little Richard performs Good Golly Miss Molly in tribute to Don Cornelius and Soul Train in 2005.
Little Richard in concert performs at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on March 30, 2013.