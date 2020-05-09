Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing
"Mister Rock And Roll" Film Still

Photo

A life in pictures: Founding father of rock-and-roll Little Richard dies at 87

/ 13 PHOTOS
Little Richard Performing

Musician Little Richard performs onstage in 1955.

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Share
"Mister Rock And Roll" Film Still

Musician Little Richard performs onstage with his band in a scene from the movie Mister Rock And Roll in 1957.

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Share
Little Richard Bible Study

Little Richard studies the bible with an unidentified woman during a period in 1959 when he quit rock and roll to convert to Christianity.

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Little Richard

Little Richard on American Bandstand with Dick Clark on July 22, 1964.

ABC via Getty Images
  • Share
Little Richard Portrait Session

Little Richard poses for a portrait in 1967.

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Share
Little Richard Wembley

Little Richard performs on stage during the London Rock'n'Roll Show, Wembley Stadium, August 5, 1972.

Gijsbert Hanekroot / Getty Images via Redferns
  • Share
Little Richard

Rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard in costume at an empty Wembley Stadium, during rehearsals for a concert.

Tim Graham / Evening Standard viaGetty Images
  • Share
Little Richard Preaches The Gospel

Little Richard preaches the bible during a 1981 swing through Oakland, California. Richard became a preacher briefly in the early 1980s before returning to his rock and roll roots.

George Rose / Getty Images
  • Share
Little Richard

Little Richard wears a collection of sparkling broaches in this portrait circa 1990.

Terry O'Neill / Getty Images
  • Share
Little Richard

Little Richard in Antwerpen, Belgium on November 29, 1992.

Paul Bergen / Redferns via Getty Images
  • Share
Singers Cyndi Lauper of 1980s and Little Richard of the 1950s find a common note to share during ceremonies honoring American Bandstand and its host, Dick Clark, at Chassens Restaurant, Sept. 15, 1987, Los Angeles, Calif.

Singers Cyndi Lauper of 1980s and Little Richard of the 1950s find a common note to share during ceremonies honoring American Bandstand and its host, Dick Clark, at Chassens Restaurant, Sept. 15, 1987, Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon / AP file
  • Share
2005 TV Land Awards - Show

Little Richard performs Good Golly Miss Molly in tribute to Don Cornelius and Soul Train in 2005.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images
  • Share
Little Richard in concert performs at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on March 30, 2013.

Little Richard in concert performs at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on March 30, 2013.

Rex Features via AP
  • Share
1/13