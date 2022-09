Photos: The life and times of Queen Elizabeth II

Then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten pose together during their engagement in July 1947.

In 1939, when Philip was a cadet at the Royal Navy College, he began exchanging letters with Princess Elizabeth, the 13-year-old heir to the British throne.

Her early correspondence about Philip tells the tale of a besotted teenager. She described him as looking "like a Viking god." The third cousins eventually got engaged in the summer of 1947.

