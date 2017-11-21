Mugabe jokingly puts up his fists as he encounters members of the media while taking part in a conference on Rhodesia in Geneva in 1974.

Mugabe entered politics in 1960 and was jailed for a decade four years later for opposing white rule.

After his release, he rose to the top of the powerful Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army. He was known as the "thinking man's guerrilla" on account of his seven degrees, three of them earned behind bars.