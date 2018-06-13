Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Image:

In Focus

Lives frozen in ash: Images of Guatemalan homes buried by volcano's eruption

At least 110 people were killed when the volcano erupted June 3, sending waves of super-heated debris down onto nearby villages.

 / Updated 14 PHOTOS
Image:

The remains of a typical breakfast in rural Guatemala — a basket of tortillas, a bowl of beans, mugs of coffee — are still laid out on a table, all covered with dark, gritty volcanic ash in San Miguel Los Lotes on June 9, 2018.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

The tops of chairs stick out inside a dining room.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

About 200 people are listed as missing and authorities are continuing to work to identify some of the recovered bodies.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

A kitchen is blanketed in volcanic ash.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

Kitchen utensils hang above posters promoting the Mayan ruins Tikal and the Mirador de la Cruz.  

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

Traces of the inhabitants — a tube of toothpaste and toothbrush coated with volcanic ash — speak of people who will never come back.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

Crates of soft drinks.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

A television sits inside a living room filled with ash.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

A salvaged Bible placed on a rock is opened to the Book of Job.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

A spring pony dusted with volcanic ash.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

Laundry hangs on a clothesline.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

Bicycles lean against a wall in the entry hall of a home.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

A car sits in a garage.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
Image:

Homes, some half-buried, stand in the path of destruction of the Volcan de Fuego.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share
1/14