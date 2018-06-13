Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
Lives frozen in ash: Images of Guatemalan homes buried by volcano's eruption
At least 110 people were killed when the volcano erupted June 3, sending waves of super-heated debris down onto nearby villages.
The remains of a typical breakfast in rural Guatemala — a basket of tortillas, a bowl of beans, mugs of coffee — are still laid out on a table, all covered with dark, gritty volcanic ash in San Miguel Los Lotes on June 9, 2018.
The tops of chairs stick out inside a dining room.
About 200 people are listed as missing and authorities are continuing to work to identify some of the recovered bodies.
A kitchen is blanketed in volcanic ash.
Kitchen utensils hang above posters promoting the Mayan ruins Tikal and the Mirador de la Cruz.
Traces of the inhabitants — a tube of toothpaste and toothbrush coated with volcanic ash — speak of people who will never come back.
Crates of soft drinks.
A television sits inside a living room filled with ash.
A salvaged Bible placed on a rock is opened to the Book of Job.
A spring pony dusted with volcanic ash.
Laundry hangs on a clothesline.
Bicycles lean against a wall in the entry hall of a home.
A car sits in a garage.
Homes, some half-buried, stand in the path of destruction of the Volcan de Fuego.