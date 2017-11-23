Feedback
gallery

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats through NYC

by NBC News

Thousands lined the streets as iconic balloons floated and marchers danced in celebration of the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

23 Photos

1.

Ice Age's Scrat and his acorn are carried down Central Park West during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 23, 2017.

The extravaganza of Americana made its way through 2 ½ miles of Manhattan on a cold morning, with new faces and old favorites among its signature giant balloons.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
2.

Performers prepare for the start of the annual parade.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is the largest parade in the world and has been held since 1924.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
3.

Participants arrive prepared with balloons and rosy cheeks to march down the parade route.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
4.

Performers gather into their groups for the start of the parade.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
5.

The Olaf balloon glides over Central Park West.

Craig Ruttle / AP
6.

Cheerleaders march along 6th ave.

Andres Kudacki / AP
7.

The Pikachu balloon is carried down Central Park West.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
8.

A Charlie Brown balloon moves along Central Park West.

Craig Ruttle / AP
9.

A child is handed a balloon on Central Park West during the parade.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
10.

New York Police Department officers stand guard in front of Radio City Music Hall.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
11.

Performers twirl their flags and march along 6th ave.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
12.

New York City Police Department officers watch the Ronald McDonald balloon make its way down 6th Ave.

New York Police Department officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors were circulating among the crowds, sharpshooters were on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks were poised as imposing barriers to traffic at every cross street. Officers also were escorting each of the giant balloons.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
13.

Members of the United States Air Force march past Columbus Circle in the parade.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
14.

A participant in the parade touches hands with a spectator along Central Park West.

Craig Ruttle / AP
15.

New York Police Department officers stand on guard as the Charlie Brown balloon makes its way down 6th Ave.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
16.

The Red Power Rangers Balloon makes it way past Radio City Music Hall on 6th ave.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Saban Brands
17.

People watch from windows as the Sinclair Dino balloon moves through 6th ave.

Andres Kudacki / AP
18.

A parade participant marches down 6th ave.

Mary Altaffer / AP
19.

Jimmy Fallon dances while riding a float in the parade.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
20.

New York Police Department officers stand guard for security as the Angry Bird's Red makes its way down 6th ave.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
21.

Children interact with the parade revelers throwing confetti on the parade route.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
22.

The SpongeBob SquarePants float glides down 6th ave.

Mary Altaffer / AP
23.

Santa Claus makes his way down Central Park West as the closer of the parade route.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
