Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
News
Martin Luther King Jr.: His life in black and white
A Baptist minister, King led the civil rights movement by peacefully pursuing a vision of racial justice. He was assassinated in 1968.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to an overflow crowd during a meeting at the Holt Street Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.
During the civil rights movement, King directly confronted and exposed the ills of racism, and led a movement that pressured the American government to end legalized segregation. He spent the last year of his life condemning what he called the "triple evils" of racism, poverty and war.
Leaders of the March on Washington stand with Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill., pointing, during a visit to the Capitol on Aug. 28, 1963. From left: Whitney Young, National Urban League; King, Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Roy Wilkins, NAACP, behind King; Walter Reuther, United Auto Workers president; Dirksen and John Lewis, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
Registrar Carl Golson shakes a finger at King during meeting at the courthouse in Hayneyville, Alabama, on March 1, 1965. King inquired about voter registration procedures but Golson told him that if he was not a prospective voter in Lowndes county, "It's none of your business." King visited two nearby counties after leading a voter registration drive in Selma.
U.S. Marshal Cato Ellis serves King and his aides with a temporary restraining order barring them from leading another march without court approval in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968. The order was aimed at stopping a march set for April 8 in support of city sanitation workers.