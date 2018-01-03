Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
Massive Snowstorm Pounds East Coast
High winds and heavy snow pummeled the Northeast, shutting schools and government offices and leaving tens of thousands without power.
New York
— Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
A pedestrian crosses the street in Harlem.
New York could see up to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph, the National Weather Service and city officials said.
Forecasters have called the storm system a "bomb cyclone" for its rapid and rare drop in atmospheric pressure.
New York
— Mark Lennihan / AP
A man walks down a staircase through an early morning snowfall in Manhattan.
