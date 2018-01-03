Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Watch live: Satellite imagery tracks East Coast snow storm

News

Massive Snowstorm Pounds East Coast

High winds and heavy snow pummeled the Northeast, shutting schools and government offices and leaving tens of thousands without power.

17 PHOTOS

New York

A pedestrian crosses the street in Harlem. 

New York could see up to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph, the National Weather Service and city officials said. 

Forecasters have called the storm system a "bomb cyclone" for its rapid and rare drop in atmospheric pressure. 

 

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
  • Share

Boston

People carry luggage through the snow. 

Michael Dwyer / AP
  • Share

New Jersey

A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near the Asbury Park boardwalk. 

Julio Cortez / AP
  • Share

Massachusetts

Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
  • Share

New York

Pedestrians are buffeted by heavy winds in Manhattan.

Alba Vigaray / EPA
  • Share

New Jersey

A man pushes his way through driving winds in Atlantic City.
Matt Rourke / AP
  • Share

New York

People make their way through Times Square. 

Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Brooklyn

A man's goggles reflect the Brooklyn Bridge. 

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Boston

A delivery man wheels a cart across the snow-covered streets. 

Charles Krupa / AP
  • Share

Virginia

Vehicles are stuck in the snow on a roadway in Virginia Beach.

L. Todd Spencer / The Virginian-Pilot via AP
  • Share

New Jersey

A woman makes her way to the train station in Hoboken.

Seth Wenig / AP
  • Share

New York

A bulldog walks through the snow.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
  • Share

Massachusetts

A seagull takes flight in Hull.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images
  • Share

New Jersey

Justin Hartman rides his bicycle in whiteout conditions in Wall Township.

Julio Cortez / AP
  • Share

Brooklyn

A man walks through the snow during the morning commute.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Share

Brooklyn

A worker clears snow on the Brooklyn Promenade.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Share

New York

A man walks down a staircase through an early morning snowfall in Manhattan.

Photos: Normally balmy southeastern coast blanketed in snow

Photos: Arctic blast leaves half the country in deep freeze

Mark Lennihan / AP
  • Share
1/17