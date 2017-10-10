Massive Wildfires Consume Homes Across Northern California

Fire glows on a hillside in Napa, California on Oct. 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires whipped through the region.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties as at least 15 new fires burned across the northern half of the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency immediately agreed to the state's request for federal funds to help fight many of the fires, the Department of Homeland Security said.
Fire consumes a home in Glen Ellen, California.
A resident rushes to save his home as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen.
A truck burns as fire ravages the Napa wine region.
A firefighter walks near a pool as a neighboring home burns in the Napa wine region.
A structure at Journey's End mobile home park burns in Santa Rosa.
At least 1,500 homes and commercial structures were destroyed in the region in just 12 hours, authorities said.
Fire consumes a house in Glen Ellen.
The remains of fire damaged homes stand after a wildfire moved through the area in Glen Ellen.
All of the new fires started after 10 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said, bringing the total spread of more than 25 fires across the northern half of California to about 73,000 acres at what he called the worst possible time.
Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa.
The remains of a home lie, left, as flames rise from another home, in the background, in Santa Rosa.
Flames overtake a structure in Napa.
A resident rushes to save his home in Glen Ellen.
A car lies near the remains of fire damaged home in Glen Ellen.
A firefighter walks in front of a burning home in Santa Rosa.
Fire rages at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel in Santa Rosa.
Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, and his service dog Maximus walk toward a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa.
Fire consumes a barn in Glen Ellen.
Burned out wine bottles lie on a rack at the fire damaged Signarello Estate winery.
A man rides a bicycle past burned down homes in Santa Rosa.
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in the hills north east of Napa. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned.
An aerial photo shows the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco.
A firefighter covers his eyes as he walks past a burning hillside in Santa Rosa.
Two people hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa.