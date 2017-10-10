Massive Wildfires Consume Homes Across Northern California

1.

Fire glows on a hillside in Napa, California on Oct. 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires whipped through the region.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties as at least 15 new fires burned across the northern half of the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency immediately agreed to the state's request for federal funds to help fight many of the fires, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Josh Eldelson / AFP - Getty Images