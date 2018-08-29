Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: Cindy McCain follows the casket of her late husband U.S. Senator John McCain into the Arizona State Capitol where he will lie in state in Phoenix

U.S. news

McCain family bids emotional farewell to statesman in Phoenix memorial

Sen. John McCain was honored at the Arizona State Capitol in the first of two services for the statesman and former prisoner of war before he is taken to the U.S. Capitol.

Image: The Arizona National Guard carries U.S. Senator John McCain's casket during a memorial service

The Arizona National Guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Aug. 29, 2018.

McCain died on Saturday, little more than a year after he was told he had brain cancer. He was 81.

Rob Schumacher / Pool via Reuters
Image: Police honor guard stand in formation

Police honor guard stand in formation as they await the arrival of McCain's casket at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Image: Cindy McCain arrives for a memorial service for Sen. John McCain

Cindy McCain arrives for her husband's memorial service escorted by her sons Jimmy, left, and Jack at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.

Matt York / AP
Image: Cindy McCain follows the casket of her late husband U.S. Senator John McCain into the Arizona State Capitol where he will lie in state in Phoenix

Cindy McCain follows her husband's casket into the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.

McCain is the third person to lie in state in the rotunda in the past 40 years; others were Arizona state Sen. Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens, a Tucson resident, in 1980.

 

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Image: Friends and family of Sen. John McCain

Friends and family follow McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Image: Veterans walk past the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Veterans walk past McCain's casket during the memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29.

Ross D. Franklin / AP Pool
Image: Senator John McCain lies in state at the Arizona Capitol

Cindy McCain sits with her sons Jack, Jimmy, and daughter Meghan during the memorial service on Aug. 29.

Ross D. Franklin / Pool via EPA
Image: Cindy McCain lays her head on casket of Sen. John McCain

Cindy McCain walked up to the flag-draped casket, patted it, then leaned over and kissed it.

Ross D. Franklin / AP
Image:

Meghan McCain cries during the memorial service on Aug. 29.

Jae C. Hong / AP pool
Image:

Mourners stand in line to attend McCain's viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29.

Jae C. Hong / AP
Image:

A serviceman salutes as he pays his respects during the memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29.

Another viewing will be at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

From POW to presidential contender: John McCain's life in pictures

Jae C. Hong / AP pool
Image: Arizona Sen. John McCain Lies In State In The Rotunda Of Arizona State Capitol

A girl holds flowers as mourners wait in line to pay their respects to McCain at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29, 2018.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
