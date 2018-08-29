Subscribe to Breaking News emails
McCain family bids emotional farewell to statesman in Phoenix memorial
Sen. John McCain was honored at the Arizona State Capitol in the first of two services for the statesman and former prisoner of war before he is taken to the U.S. Capitol.
The Arizona National Guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Aug. 29, 2018.
McCain died on Saturday, little more than a year after he was told he had brain cancer. He was 81.
Police honor guard stand in formation as they await the arrival of McCain's casket at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.
Cindy McCain arrives for her husband's memorial service escorted by her sons Jimmy, left, and Jack at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.
Cindy McCain follows her husband's casket into the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.
McCain is the third person to lie in state in the rotunda in the past 40 years; others were Arizona state Sen. Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens, a Tucson resident, in 1980.
Friends and family follow McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29.
Veterans walk past McCain's casket during the memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29.
Cindy McCain sits with her sons Jack, Jimmy, and daughter Meghan during the memorial service on Aug. 29.
Cindy McCain walked up to the flag-draped casket, patted it, then leaned over and kissed it.
Meghan McCain cries during the memorial service on Aug. 29.
Mourners stand in line to attend McCain's viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29.
A serviceman salutes as he pays his respects during the memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Aug. 29.
Another viewing will be at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.
From POW to presidential contender: John McCain's life in pictures
A girl holds flowers as mourners wait in line to pay their respects to McCain at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29, 2018.