Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Image: World's Ugliest Dog

In Focus

Meet the contestants of this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition

A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.

 / Updated 13 PHOTOS
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

English bulldog Zsa Zsa during the World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, on June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won first place and was awarded $1500, a trophy and will be flown to New York for media appearances.

Monica M. Davey / EPA
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, won last year's World's Ugliest Dog contest. This year, she took the stage before the new winner was announced.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage.

Jeff Chiu / AP
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Heather Wilson holds up her Chinese Crested wiener dog, Himisaboo.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Tee Tee, a Chinese Crested, stands onstage. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested, is held during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Whitney Sherman and her dog Daisy, a 14-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Monica M. Davey / EPA
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Mandarina walks on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Ann Lewis and her dog, Wild Thang.

Monica M. Davey / EPA
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Bulldog mix Meatloaf appears during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Josie, a Chinese Crested mix, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

A Chihuahua named Mrs. Kravitz seen during the World's Ugliest Dog contest. 

Jeff Chiu / AP
  • Share
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Owner Megan Brainard with the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest — her English bulldog Zsa Zsa.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/13