In Focus
Meet the contestants of this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.
English bulldog Zsa Zsa during the World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, on June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won first place and was awarded $1500, a trophy and will be flown to New York for media appearances.
Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, won last year's World's Ugliest Dog contest. This year, she took the stage before the new winner was announced.
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage.
Heather Wilson holds up her Chinese Crested wiener dog, Himisaboo.
Tee Tee, a Chinese Crested, stands onstage.
Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested, is held during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Whitney Sherman and her dog Daisy, a 14-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Mandarina walks on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Ann Lewis and her dog, Wild Thang.
Bulldog mix Meatloaf appears during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Josie, a Chinese Crested mix, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.
A Chihuahua named Mrs. Kravitz seen during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Owner Megan Brainard with the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest — her English bulldog Zsa Zsa.