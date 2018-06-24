Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: World's Ugliest Dog

In Focus

Meet the contestants of this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition

A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.

 / Updated 12 PHOTOS
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Martha

The Neapolitan Mastiff, who won last year's World's Ugliest Dog contest, took the stage before the 2018 winner was announced.

Related: English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog title

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Zsa Zsa

Owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will take home $1,500 for her 9-year-old English bulldog's win in this year's contest in Petaluma, California. 

Monica M. Davey / EPA
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Himisaboo

Heather Wilson holds up her Chinese Crested wiener dog.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Wild Thang

A Pekingese stands onstage.

Jeff Chiu / AP
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Daisy

Whitney Sherman holds her 14-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Monica M. Davey / EPA
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Tee Tee

A Chinese Crested stands onstage. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Wild Thang

Ann Lewis with her 2-year-old Pekingese.

Monica M. Davey / EPA
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Rascal Deux

Owner Dane Andrew kisses his Chinese Crested.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Mandarina

A contender walks on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Meatloaf

A bulldog mix takes the stage during World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Josie

Judges Debbie Abrams, right, and Jo Ling Kent check the Chinese Crested mix.

Jeff Chiu / AP
Image: World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Mrs. Kravitz

A Chihuahua stands in front of judge Brian Sobel.

Jeff Chiu / AP
