Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Meet the contestants of this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Martha
The Neapolitan Mastiff, who won last year's World's Ugliest Dog contest, took the stage before the 2018 winner was announced.
Related: English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog title
Zsa Zsa
Owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will take home $1,500 for her 9-year-old English bulldog's win in this year's contest in Petaluma, California.
Himisaboo
Heather Wilson holds up her Chinese Crested wiener dog.
Wild Thang
A Pekingese stands onstage.
Daisy
Whitney Sherman holds her 14-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Tee Tee
A Chinese Crested stands onstage.
Wild Thang
Ann Lewis with her 2-year-old Pekingese.
Rascal Deux
Owner Dane Andrew kisses his Chinese Crested.
Mandarina
A contender walks on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Meatloaf
A bulldog mix takes the stage during World's Ugliest Dog contest.
Josie
Judges Debbie Abrams, right, and Jo Ling Kent check the Chinese Crested mix.
Mrs. Kravitz
A Chihuahua stands in front of judge Brian Sobel.