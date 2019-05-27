A father and his son, dressed in a Marine uniform, salute Marine Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, "the saluting Marine," during the Rolling Thunder parade to honor war veterans in Arlington on Sunday.

The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers.

The veterans advocacy group, formed in 1987 by 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Artie Muller, got its name from a 1965 bombing campaign against North Vietnam dubbed "Operation Rolling Thunder."

President Donald Trump gave the group a shout out on Twitter on Sunday and pledged that the annual rides in Washington would continue.