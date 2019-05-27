Photo
Memorial Day commemorations around the nation
Memorial Day pays tribute to service members who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Howard and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on May 27.
Veterans carry an American flag during the Kings County Parade, one of the nation's oldest Memorial Day parades, in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Monday.
Carla Martinez comforts her cousin Ceaser Martinez as he cries over his brother's grave at the Veterans National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Monday.
Rodrigo Martinez was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.
Naval Sea Cadets pass flowers to one another during a volunteer event ahead of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery on May 26.
A father and his son, dressed in a Marine uniform, salute Marine Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, "the saluting Marine," during the Rolling Thunder parade to honor war veterans in Arlington on Sunday.
The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers.
The veterans advocacy group, formed in 1987 by 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Artie Muller, got its name from a 1965 bombing campaign against North Vietnam dubbed "Operation Rolling Thunder."
President Donald Trump gave the group a shout out on Twitter on Sunday and pledged that the annual rides in Washington would continue.
Tiger Scout Sam Moynihan, 7, from Oakville, Missouri, places flags on graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis County on Sunday.
About 5,000 scouts placed more than 150,000 flags in front of the headstone of veterans buried at the cemetery.
World War II veteran and retired USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman, 93, of Richmond, Virginia, waits for the start of the Rolling Thunder parade in Washington on Sunday.
A member of the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team salutes during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, on Saturday.
Tammy and Pat McCullough visit the grave of Tammy's father, World War II Navy veteran Harold Guy Brown, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Sunday.
The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard drill team perform in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday.
A man stands in the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan, on Sunday.