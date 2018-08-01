Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Met Gala 2018: See the best heavenly looks on the Catholic-themed red carpet
The star-studded event brought celebrities donning their "Sunday Best" on a Monday night.
Rita Ora arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York on Monday.
The latest exhibit looks at the influence of Catholicism on fashion.
Lili Reinhart
Celebrities were advised that the dress code Monday night was "Sunday Best."
"It's an implicit plea to dress somewhat more modestly," said the show’s curator, Andrew Bolton.
George and Amal Clooney
"Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" opens Thursday and runs through Oct. 8. The museum’s annual spring fashion exhibit is the biggest one yet, spanning a full 25 galleries and stretching from the Metropolitan on Fifth Avenue to its Cloisters branch in upper Manhattan.
Amanda Seyfried
Olivia Munn
Donatella Versace
Lynda Carter
Bee Shaffer, left, and Anna Wintour
Bella Hadid
Kate Bosworth
Kate Upton
Jenna Bush Hager
Mindy Kaling
Andrew Garfield
Trevor Noah
Diane Kruger
Katharine McPhee
Naomi Watts
Huma Abedin
Cardi B
Solange Knowles
Rihanna
Ashley Graham
Eiza González
Kris Jenner
Kerry Washington
Brooke Shields
Zoë Kravitz
Anne Hathaway
Chadwick Boseman
Taylor Hill
Katy Perry
Gisele Bündchen
Gabrielle Union and Prabal Gurung
Frances McDormand
Ariana Grande
Jennifer Lopez
Michael B. Jordan
Amber Heard
Ruby Rose
Hailey Baldwin
Winnie Harlow
Paris Jackson
Kendall Jenner
Sofia Coppola
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto
Greta Gerwig
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen
Lily Aldridge
Joan Smalls
Emma Stone