In Focus

Met Gala 2018: See the best heavenly looks on the Catholic-themed red carpet

The star-studded event brought celebrities donning their "Sunday Best" on a Monday night.

 / Updated 52 PHOTOS
Image: Rita Ora The Met Gala 2018

Rita Ora arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York on Monday.

The latest exhibit looks at the influence of Catholicism on fashion.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Lili Reinhart

Celebrities were advised that the dress code Monday night was "Sunday Best." 

"It's an implicit plea to dress somewhat more modestly," said the show’s curator, Andrew Bolton.

Eduardo Munoz / Image: The Met Gala 2018
Image: The Met Gala 2018

George and Amal Clooney

"Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" opens Thursday and runs through Oct. 8. The museum’s annual spring fashion exhibit is the biggest one yet, spanning a full 25 galleries and stretching from the Metropolitan on Fifth Avenue to its Cloisters branch in upper Manhattan.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Amanda Seyfried

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Olivia Munn

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Donatella Versace

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Lynda Carter

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Bee Shaffer, left, and Anna Wintour

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Bella Hadid

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Kate Bosworth

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Kate Upton

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Jenna Bush Hager

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Mindy Kaling

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Andrew Garfield

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: Trevor Noah Met Gala 2018

Trevor Noah

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Diane Kruger

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Katharine McPhee

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: Naomi Watts Met Gala 2018

Naomi Watts

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Huma Abedin

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Cardi B Met Gala 2018

Cardi B

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Solange Knowles Met Gala 2018

Solange Knowles

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Rihanna

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Ashley Graham

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Eiza González

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Kris Jenner

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Kerry Washington

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Brooke Shields

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: The Met Gala 2018

Zoë Kravitz

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2018

Anne Hathaway

Charles Sykes / AP
Image: Chadwick Boseman Met Gala 2018

Chadwick Boseman

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Taylor Hill Met Gala 2018

Taylor Hill

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Katy Perry Met Gala 2018

Katy Perry

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Gisele Bundchen Met Gala 2018

Gisele Bündchen

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Gabrielle Union, Prabal Gurung Met Gala 2018

Gabrielle Union and Prabal Gurung

Charles Sykes / AP
Image: Frances McDormand Met Gala 2018

Frances McDormand

Charles Sykes / AP
Image: Ariana Grande Met Gala 2018

Ariana Grande

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Jennifer Lopez Met Gala 2018

Jennifer Lopez

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Image: Michael B. Jordan Met Gala 2018

Michael B. Jordan

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Amber Heard Met Gala 2018

Amber Heard

Charles Sykes / AP
Image: Ruby Rose Met Gala 2018

Ruby Rose

Charles Sykes / AP
Image: Hailey Rhode Baldwin Met Gala 2018

Hailey Baldwin

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Winnie Harlow Met Gala 2018

Winnie Harlow

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Paris Jackson Met Gala 2018

Paris Jackson

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2018

Kendall Jenner

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Sofia Coppola Met Gala 2018

Sofia Coppola

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Met Gala 2018

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto Met Gala 2018

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Greta Gerwig Met Gala 2018

Greta Gerwig

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen Met Gala 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Lily Aldridge Met Gala 2018

Lily Aldridge

Charles Sykes / AP
Image: Joan Smalls Met Gala 2018

Joan Smalls

Evan Agostini / AP
Image: Emma Stone Met Gala 2018

Emma Stone

Evan Agostini / AP
1/52