Photo
Migrant caravan's long journey to U.S. border
A caravan of migrants fleeing Honduras has grown to 4,000, and the Mexican government has sent 500 additional federal police to its border with Guatemala in anticipation of their arrival, according to U.S. government documents obtained by NBC News.
October 13 - San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence, rest before moving in a caravan toward the United States, outside a bus station.
More than 64 percent of Honduran households live in poverty, and San Pedro Sula has one of the world's highest murder rates.
October 14 - On the bus leaving
A woman sleeps with her baby as they travel on a bus toward the United States. The migrant caravan moves in groups either on foot or by vehicle.
October 14 - Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras
More than 1,000 people, including families and women carrying babies, walk towards the U.S.
The migration began to swell after local media coverage of the initial group whose members had agreed to depart together Friday from a bus station in San Pedro Sula, one of the most dangerous cities in Honduras.
Hundreds more soon joined the ranks, wagering a mass exit could improve their chances for getting over borders. Many had already planned to leave Honduras and also felt traveling in numbers could lessen chances of falling victim to robbery and assault that often plague migrants.
October 15 - Agua Caliente, Guatemala
Guatemalan police stand as Honduran migrants arrive at the border with Honduras.
October 15 - Esquipulas, Guatemala
A migrant carries a child after crossing the border into Guatemala.
October 15 - Esquipulas, Guatemala
Police stopped the migrants at a roadblock outside Esquipulas for several hours in the afternoon, but the travelers refused to return to the border and were eventually allowed to pass.
October 16 - near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala
Locals drove Hondurans part of the way.
October 16 - Chiquimula, Guatemala
A Honduran child cries as he gets off a truck during a new leg of the journey.
Migrants sit in a truck.
October 16 - near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala
Red Cross workers gave medical attention to some migrants who fainted in the heat.
October 16 - Chiquimula, Guatemala
Migrants rest in a gymnasium.
A child plays before sleeping in a community gym.
October 17 - Chiquimula, Guatemala
Migrants continue their travel towards Zacapa, Guatemala.
October 17 - Zacapa, Guatemala
Honduran migrants get on a truck to Guatemala City.
October 17 - Ocotepeque, Honduras
A Honduran migrant carries her baby in front of a police checkpoint near the Agua Caliente border while waiting to cross into Guatemala to join the caravan, which has split into two groups.
More Honduran migrants tried to join the caravan of several thousand, trekking through Guatemala defying calls by authorities not to make the journey after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off regional aid in reprisal.
October 17 - near Agua Caliente, Guatemala
Honduran migrants pray after crossing into Guatemala, while hoping to join the caravan.
October 18 -Guatemala City
Honduran migrants leave Guatemala City at sunrise as they continue to move north.
October 18 - El Amatillo, eastern Honduras
A group of Honduran migrants on the border of Honduras and El Salvador cross the Goascoran River despite the increased flow caused by intense rains on El Amatillo, eastern Honduras.
October 18 - Goascoran River
A boy on the border of Honduras with El Salvador crosses the Goascoran River despite the increased flow caused by intense rains on El Amatillo, eastern Honduras.
October 18 - Palin, Guatemala
Guatemalan national police search migrants at a highway checkpoint en route to the border with Mexico.
As some 3,000 Hondurans made their way through Guatemala, attention turned to Mexico, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to close the U.S.-Mexico border if authorities there fail to stop them — a nearly unthinkable move that would disrupt hundreds of thousands of legal freight, vehicle and pedestrian crossings each day.
October 18 - Palin, Guatemala
A member of the migrant caravan watches as a fellow migrant is searched by Guatemalan police at a highway checkpoint en route to the border with Mexico.