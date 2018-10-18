The Honduran immigrants caravan advances in Guatemala

Migrant caravan's long journey to U.S. border

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants whom President Donald Trump has declared unwelcome, began pouring into the Mexican border city of Tapachula on Sunday.

October 13 - San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence, rest before moving in a caravan toward the United States, outside the bus station in San Pedro Sula

October 13 - San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence, rest before moving in a caravan toward the United States, outside a bus station.

More than 64 percent of Honduran households live in poverty, and San Pedro Sula has one of the world's highest murder rates.

October 14 - On the bus leaving

A woman sleeps with her baby as they travel on a bus toward the United States. The migrant caravan moves in groups either on foot or by vehicle.

October 14 - On the bus leaving

A woman sleeps with her baby as they travel on a bus toward the United States. The migrant caravan moves in groups either on foot or by vehicle.

Thousands of Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence move in a caravan toward the United States, in Santa Rosa de Copan

October 14 - Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras

More than 1,000 people, including families and women carrying babies, walk towards the U.S.

The migration began to swell after local media coverage of the initial group whose members had agreed to depart together Friday from a bus station in San Pedro Sula, one of the most dangerous cities in Honduras.

Hundreds more soon joined the ranks, wagering a mass exit could improve their chances for getting over borders. Many had already planned to leave Honduras and also felt traveling in numbers could lessen chances of falling victim to robbery and assault that often plague migrants.

October 15 - Agua Caliente, Guatemala

Guatemalan police stand as Honduran migrants arrive at the border with Honduras.

October 15 - Agua Caliente, Guatemala

Guatemalan police stand as Honduran migrants arrive at the border with Honduras.

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

October 15 - Esquipulas, Guatemala

A migrant carries a child after crossing the border into Guatemala.

Honduran migrant caravan crosses border of Guatemala

October 15 - Esquipulas, Guatemala

Police stopped the migrants at a roadblock outside Esquipulas for several hours in the afternoon, but the travelers refused to return to the border and were eventually allowed to pass.

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

October 16 - near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala

Locals drove Hondurans part of the way. 

October 16 - Chiquimula, Guatemala

A Honduran child cries as he gets off a truck during a new leg of the journey.

October 16 - Chiquimula, Guatemala

A Honduran child cries as he gets off a truck during a new leg of the journey.

October 16 - Quezaltepeque, Guatemala

Migrants sit in a truck.

Migrants sit in a truck. 

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

October 16 - near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala

Red Cross workers gave medical attention to some migrants who fainted in the heat.

October 16 - Chiquimula, Guatemala

Migrants rest in a gymnasium.

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

A child plays before sleeping in a community gym.

Caravan of Honduran migrants continues crossing Guatemala

October 17 - Chiquimula, Guatemala

Migrants continue their travel towards Zacapa, Guatemala.

The Honduran immigrants caravan advances in Guatemala

October 17 - Zacapa, Guatemala

Honduran migrants get on a truck to Guatemala City. 

A Honduran migrant carries her baby in front of a police checkpoint near the Agua Caliente border while waiting to cross into Guatemala and join a caravan trying to reach the U.S., in the municipality of Ocotepeque

October 17 - Ocotepeque, Honduras

A Honduran migrant carries her baby in front of a police checkpoint near the Agua Caliente border while waiting to cross into Guatemala to join the caravan, which has split into two groups. 

More Honduran migrants tried to join the caravan of several thousand, trekking through Guatemala defying calls by authorities not to make the journey after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off regional aid in reprisal.

October 17 - near Agua Caliente, Guatemala

Honduran migrants pray after crossing into Guatemala, while hoping to join the caravan.

October 17 - near Agua Caliente, Guatemala

Honduran migrants pray after crossing into Guatemala, while hoping to join the caravan.

October 18 - Guatemala City

Honduran migrants leave Guatemala City at sunrise as they continue to move north.

October 18 -Guatemala City

Honduran migrants leave Guatemala City at sunrise as they continue to move north.

Honduran migrants cross border with El Salvador at Rio Goascoran

October 18 - El Amatillo, eastern Honduras

A group of Honduran migrants on the border of Honduras and El Salvador cross the Goascoran River despite the increased flow caused by intense rains on El Amatillo, eastern Honduras.

Honduran migrants cross border with El Salvador at Rio Goascoran

October 18 - Goascoran River

A boy on the border of Honduras with El Salvador crosses the Goascoran River despite the increased flow caused by intense rains on El Amatillo, eastern Honduras.

Migrant Caravan Pushes Through Guatemala Towards Mexico

October 18 - Palin, Guatemala

Guatemalan national police search migrants at a highway checkpoint en route to the border with Mexico.

As some 3,000 Hondurans made their way through Guatemala, attention turned to Mexico, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to close the U.S.-Mexico border if authorities there fail to stop them — a nearly unthinkable move that would disrupt hundreds of thousands of legal freight, vehicle and pedestrian crossings each day.

Migrant Caravan Pushes Through Guatemala Towards Mexico

October 18 - Palin, Guatemala

A member of the migrant caravan watches as a fellow migrant is searched by Guatemalan police at a highway checkpoint en route to the border with Mexico.

Aerial view of a Honduran migrant caravan heading to the U.S

October 19 - Guatemala-Mexico international bridge

The caravan is stopped at a border barrier on the Guatemala-Mexico international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Migrant Caravan Crosses Into Mexico From Guatemala

October 19 - Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala

A child cries as her family is pushed forward at a gate separating Guatemala from Mexico.

October 19 - Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

Migrants push to tear down the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

October 19 - Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

Migrants push to tear down the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S., hold up a crying baby

A woman holds up a crying baby while they struggle to cross one of the gates of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge.

October 19 - Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

Migrants jump and climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint as others wait to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Migrants jump and climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint as others wait to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Migrant Caravan Crosses Into Mexico From Guatemala

October 19 - Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala

A Mexican riot policeman shields an immigrant mother and child from flying rocks during a clash between police and migrants. 

October 19 - Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

A father protects his child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

October 19 -Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

A father protects his child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Migrant Caravan Crosses Into Mexico From Guatemala

October 19 - Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala

Men climb atop a gate during a clash with Mexican riot police on the border between Mexico and Guatemala.

October 19 - Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

A woman protects her child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint.

October 19 - Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

A woman protects her child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint.

October 20 - Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge

A Honduran migrant prepares to jump in the Suchiate River from the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge, near Mexican Federal Police officers, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

October 20 - Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge

A Honduran migrant prepares to jump in the Suchiate River from the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge, near Mexican Federal Police officers, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

October 20 - Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala

Migrants stand on a bridge leading to Mexico and overlooking the Suchiate River.

October 20 - Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala

Migrants stand on a bridge leading to Mexico and overlooking the Suchiate River.

Migrant Caravan Crosses Into Mexico

Migrants wade through the Suchiate River while crossing the border into Mexico.

October 21 - near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

A boy carries a small child on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, Mexico.

October 21 - near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

A boy carries a small child on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, Mexico. 

October 21 - near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico

The caravan moves into Mexico on the highway leading north from the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo en route to the border city of Tapachula, Mexico.

The caravan moves into Mexico on the highway leading north from the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo en route to the border city of Tapachula, Mexico.

October 21 - Tapachula, Mexico

Migrants rest in the main square.

October 21 - Tapachula, Mexico

Migrants rest in the main square.

