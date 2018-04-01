Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

News

Migrant caravan, targeted by Trump, slows to a standstill in southern Mexico

Annual migrant caravans, guided by an activist group, are at the center of a Trump tweetstorm on immigration.

 / Updated 20 PHOTOS

Migrant children play next to a sports field in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on Monday.

The caravan of Central American migrants that angered President Donald Trump was sidelined at the field in southern Mexico with no means of reaching the border even as Trump tweeted another threat to Mexico on Tuesday.

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

The group of about 1,100 people, most of them Hondurans, had been walking along roadsides and train tracks, but they have stopped to camp out at the sports field in  Oaxaca. They are waiting and getting advice on filing for transit or humanitarian visas in Mexico.

 

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

While a group of about a couple of hundred men in the march, an annual symbolic event, broke off and hopped a freight train north on Sunday, the rest seem unlikely to move until Wednesday or Thursday, and are probably going to take buses to the last scheduled stop for the caravan, a migrant rights symposium in central Puebla state.

AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

A Honduran woman and her daughters at the sports center in Matias Romero.

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

A Mexican government official said the caravans are tolerated because migrants have a right under Mexican law to request asylum in Mexico or to request a humanitarian visa allowing travel to the U.S. border to seek asylum.

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

The "Stations of the Cross" migrant caravans have been held in southern Mexico for about 10 years. They began as short processions of migrants, some dressed in biblical garb and carrying crosses, as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico.

The organized portions of the caravans usually don't proceed much farther north than the gulf coast state of Veracruz, while some migrants, moving as individuals or in smaller groups, often take buses or trucks from there to the U.S. border.

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

Children play at the sports center. 

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Migrants search through donated clothing during the caravan's stop.

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

Children break a piñata.

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Clothing hung out to dry at the temporary camp. 

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

Volunteers hand out drinks to migrants.

Jose de Jesus Cortes / Reuters
  • Share

While there were reports that Mexico was seeking to end the caravan, it was for all intents and purposes over. The participants were never equipped to march en masse to the U.S. border or anywhere near it. The large number of children present made any move against the camp unlikely.

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

Mexico's government considers the annual caravans to be "a public demonstration that seeks to call attention to the migration phenomenon and the importance of respecting the rights of Central Americans."

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

A migrant from Honduras wears his nation's flag. 

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

Children play in the temporary camp.

 

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

A young migrant man poses for a picture at the sports center.

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

A father and daughter lie on a makeshift bed.

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

Central American migrants wait to start their documentation with a Mexican immigration official.

Felix Marquez / AP
  • Share

People take shelter for the night.

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

People rest where they can at the temporary camp. 

Read: Trump says 'caravans' of immigrants are headed for the U.S. What's he talking about?

Victoria Razo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/20

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.