Image:

In Focus

Mozambique, Zimbabwe mourn after destructive Cyclone Idai

The storm hit Mozambique's port city of Beira with winds up to 105 mph, flattening buildings and put the lives of millions of people at risk. In neighboring Zimbabwe, the official death count stands at 98 but is likely to grow with hundreds still missing.

 / Updated 19 PHOTOS
Image:

Residents protect themselves from the rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on March 17.

Hundreds of people have died and many more are still missing in both Mozambique and Zimbabwe after the storm barreled across the southern African nations bringing strong winds and flooding

Adrien Barbier / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A woman walks through the flooded streets of the city of Beira after the storm.

Josh Estey / AP
  • Share
Image:

A destroyed aircraft at the airport in Beira.

Deborah Nguyen / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Rising flood waters trap Beira residents on a roof.

Rick Emenaket / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Men carry a coffin on along a makeshift path in eastern Zimbabwe.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Family members of victims at the Chimanimani rural district hospital in eastern Zimbabwe.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A man looks over wrecked vehicles in Chimanimani, eastern Zimbabwe.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Survivors dig graves to bury the people killed in the storm in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Children stand near a shelter in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP
  • Share
Image:

Drone footage shows the destruction wrought by Cyclone Idai just outside Beira.

International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Villagers in Chimanimani receive food handouts after devastating floods and mudslides in the wake of the cyclone.

Jekesai Njikizana / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Residents search for bodies in Chimanimani.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

An aerial view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai in Beira.

Josh Estey / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

A wounded survivor is evacuated by helicopter from Chimanimani to a hospital in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

An elderly woman washes her belongings in the mud in Chimanimani.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

An injured girl waits for medical treatment in a helicopter in Chimanimani.

Tafadzwa Ufumeli / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Displaced people receive food and water after arriving at the airport in Beira.

Adrien Barbier / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Aid workers escort people to safety at the airport in Beira.

Adrien Barbier / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A displaced family from Beira finds shelter.

Emidio Josine / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/19