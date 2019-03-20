In Focus
Mozambique, Zimbabwe mourn after destructive Cyclone Idai
The storm hit Mozambique's port city of Beira with winds up to 105 mph, flattening buildings and put the lives of millions of people at risk. In neighboring Zimbabwe, the official death count stands at 98 but is likely to grow with hundreds still missing.
Residents protect themselves from the rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on March 17.
Hundreds of people have died and many more are still missing in both Mozambique and Zimbabwe after the storm barreled across the southern African nations bringing strong winds and flooding
A woman walks through the flooded streets of the city of Beira after the storm.
A destroyed aircraft at the airport in Beira.
Rising flood waters trap Beira residents on a roof.
Men carry a coffin on along a makeshift path in eastern Zimbabwe.
Family members of victims at the Chimanimani rural district hospital in eastern Zimbabwe.
A man looks over wrecked vehicles in Chimanimani, eastern Zimbabwe.
Survivors dig graves to bury the people killed in the storm in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe.
Children stand near a shelter in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe.
Drone footage shows the destruction wrought by Cyclone Idai just outside Beira.
Villagers in Chimanimani receive food handouts after devastating floods and mudslides in the wake of the cyclone.
Residents search for bodies in Chimanimani.
An aerial view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai in Beira.
A wounded survivor is evacuated by helicopter from Chimanimani to a hospital in Mutare, Zimbabwe.
An elderly woman washes her belongings in the mud in Chimanimani.
An injured girl waits for medical treatment in a helicopter in Chimanimani.
Displaced people receive food and water after arriving at the airport in Beira.
Aid workers escort people to safety at the airport in Beira.
A displaced family from Beira finds shelter.