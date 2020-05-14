Watch live: NJ Gov. Murphy holds coronavirus briefing
Coronavirus
Murals salute front-line workers around the world
Artists are using graffiti to vent their fears and frustrations and show their support for medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
London
A woman walks past street art in London on May 10.
Australia
A mural depicts a health worker holding a globe in Melbourne on May 12.
New York
A mural in Manhattan honors healthcare workers at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
California
A mural in Santa Monica painted by Ruben Rojas as part of a campaign to create 1,000 murals on closed businesses.
Belgium
Graffiti artist CAZ refreshes his work in Wetteren, Belgium, on April 30.
Italy
A mural by street artist Lapo Fatai next to the Auxological San Luca hospital in Milan.
Mexico
A mural of a man wearing a face mask in Acapulco.
Guinea
A mural warns people not to shake hands in Conakry, Guinea.
England
A mural by artist Rachel List pays tribute to National Health Service staff in Pontefract, northern England.
India
A mural on a road in Lucknow, India.
New York
Paintings by Stephen Powers decorate the wooden panels outside an Aritzia women’s clothing store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
“The whole mural is about being afloat and riding the tides of time and staying up, staying up on the current,” Powers said.
Scotland
Graffiti in Glasgow's West End.
New Orleans
A depiction of Louis Armstrong in New Orleans shows him wearing gloves and a face mask on the bell of his trumpet.
Mexico City
A mural reads "We will overcome, my beautiful Mexico."
Northern Ireland
A tribute to the NHS in Glynn, north of Belfast.
Texas
A cyclist passes coronavirus graffiti under an overpass in San Antonio.
Germany
A mural in Hamm, Germany, reads "For the real heroes."
Kenya
Brian Musasia Wanyande stands in front of his art urging proper hygiene in Nairobi.
Britain
A mural in Manchester, England.
