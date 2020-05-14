Watch live: NJ Gov. Murphy holds coronavirus briefing

Image: BRITAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-ART

Coronavirus

Murals salute front-line workers around the world

Artists are using graffiti to vent their fears and frustrations and show their support for medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

/ 19 PHOTOS
Image: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

London

A woman walks past street art in London on May 10. 

Henry Nicholls / Reuters
  • Share
Image: AUSTRALIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-NURSES

Australia

A mural depicts a health worker holding a globe in Melbourne on May 12.

William West / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-HEALTH-VIRUS

New York

A mural in Manhattan honors healthcare workers at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. 

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A woman walks past a mural painted by Ruben Rojas as part of the campaign to create 1,000 murals on closed businesses created by the company Beautify, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Santa Monica

California

A mural in Santa Monica painted by Ruben Rojas as part of a campaign to create 1,000 murals on closed businesses. 

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
  • Share
Image: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wetteren

Belgium

Graffiti artist CAZ refreshes his work in Wetteren, Belgium, on April 30.

Yves Herman / Reuters
  • Share
Image: ITALY-HEALTH-VIRUS-MURAL

Italy

A mural by street artist Lapo Fatai next to the Auxological San Luca hospital in Milan. 

Miguel Medina / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-MEXICO-HEALTH-VIRUS

Mexico

A mural of a man wearing a face mask in Acapulco. 

Francisco Robles / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: GUINEA-HEALTH-VIRUS

Guinea

A mural warns people not to shake hands in Conakry, Guinea. 

Cellou Binani / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: BRITAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-ART

England

A mural by artist Rachel List pays tribute to National Health Service staff in Pontefract, northern England. 

Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lucknow

India

A mural on a road in Lucknow, India. 

Pawan Kumar / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

New York

Paintings by Stephen Powers decorate the wooden panels outside an Aritzia women’s clothing store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

“The whole mural is about being afloat and riding the tides of time and staying up, staying up on the current,” Powers said.

 

Read: Graffiti artists using closed cities as canvases during pandemic

Mary Altaffer / AP
  • Share
Image: UK In Seventh Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Scotland

Graffiti in Glasgow's West End. 

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: BESTPIX - Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

New Orleans

A depiction of Louis Armstrong in New Orleans shows him wearing gloves and a face mask on the bell of his trumpet. 

Chris Graythen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: MEXICO-HEALTH-VIRUS

Mexico City

A mural reads "We will overcome, my beautiful Mexico."

Pedro Pardo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: BRITAIN-NIRELAND-HEALTH-VIRUS-MURALS-NHS

Northern Ireland

A tribute to the NHS in Glynn, north of Belfast. 

Paul Faith / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Texas

A cyclist passes coronavirus graffiti under an overpass in San Antonio. 

Eric Gay / AP
  • Share
Image: Coronavirus Inspires World Street Art

Germany

A mural in Hamm, Germany, reads "For the real heroes."

Lars Baron / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Brian Musasia Wanyande, an artist from the Mathare Roots's youth group, walks after painting an advocacy graffiti against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Mathare Valley slum, in Nairobi

Kenya

Brian Musasia Wanyande stands in front of his art urging proper hygiene in Nairobi. 

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

Britain

A mural in Manchester, England.

Photos: Boarded-up storefronts are magnets for graffiti in New York City

Phil Noble / Reuters
  • Share
1/19