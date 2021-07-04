IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Photos: July Fourth celebrations across the country

Fireworks, floats and flags are everywhere as the nation emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

CALIFORNIA

Sarah Hetrick and her daughter Ellie wait for the Fourth of July Parade on July 3, 2021 in Coronado, Calif.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
NEW YORK

A woman celebrates Independence Day at the Nathan's hot dog eating contest held at Maimonides Park in New York on July 4.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
CHICAGO

Carroll Smith, right, and Marilyn Smith wave flags in Chicago's Grant Park on July 2.

Shafkat Anowar / AP
PENNSYLVANIA

A member of the Syria Shriners passes attendees in a miniature truck during the annual Fourth of July parade, on July 3, 2021, in Canonsburg, Pa.

Alexandra Wimley / AP
CALIFORNIA

A member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors - San Diego Chapter, rides in the Fourth of July Parade on July 03 Coronado, Calif.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
WASHINGTON

A visitor flies a kite near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on July 3.

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images
CALIFORNIA

A large flag is carried the Fourth of July Parade on July 3, 2021 in Coronado, Calif.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
MISSOURI

Fireworks silhouette a statue of a Native American scout on a bluff overlooking downtown Kansas City, Mo., on July 3.

Charlie Riedel / AP
DENVER

Fireworks light up the sky over Coors Field to mark the Fourth of July holiday after a baseball game on July 3, in Denver.

David Zalubowski / AP
PENNSYLVANIA

Selena Schneider, 4, of Clairton, jumps in the air out of excitement as the annual Fourth of July parade passes, on July 3, in Canonsburg, Pa.

Alexandra Wimley / AP
MICHIGAN

The Fourth of July fireworks show in Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 3.

Joel Bissell / AP
NEW YORK

Hot dogs are prepared for the 2021 Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest in New York on July 4.

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
FLORIDA

A crowd of thousands watched as the annual Fourth of July fireworks went off over the skies of the University of Florida's Flavet Field on July 3.

Brad McClenny / The Gainesville Sun via Imagn
