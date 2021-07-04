IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CALIFORNIA
— Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
Sarah Hetrick and her daughter Ellie wait for the Fourth of July Parade on July 3, 2021 in Coronado, Calif.
NEW YORK
— Andrew Kelly / Reuters
A woman celebrates Independence Day at the Nathan's hot dog eating contest held at Maimonides Park in New York on July 4.
CHICAGO
— Shafkat Anowar / AP
Carroll Smith, right, and Marilyn Smith wave flags in Chicago's Grant Park on July 2.
PENNSYLVANIA
— Alexandra Wimley / AP
A member of the Syria Shriners passes attendees in a miniature truck during the annual Fourth of July parade, on July 3, 2021, in Canonsburg, Pa.
CALIFORNIA
— Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
A member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors - San Diego Chapter, rides in the Fourth of July Parade on July 03 Coronado, Calif.
WASHINGTON
— Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images
A visitor flies a kite near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on July 3.
CALIFORNIA
— Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
A large flag is carried the Fourth of July Parade on July 3, 2021 in Coronado, Calif.
MISSOURI
— Charlie Riedel / AP
Fireworks silhouette a statue of a Native American scout on a bluff overlooking downtown Kansas City, Mo., on July 3.
DENVER
— David Zalubowski / AP
Fireworks light up the sky over Coors Field to mark the Fourth of July holiday after a baseball game on July 3, in Denver.
PENNSYLVANIA
— Alexandra Wimley / AP
Selena Schneider, 4, of Clairton, jumps in the air out of excitement as the annual Fourth of July parade passes, on July 3, in Canonsburg, Pa.
MICHIGAN
— Joel Bissell / AP
The Fourth of July fireworks show in Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 3.
NEW YORK
— David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
Hot dogs are prepared for the 2021 Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest in New York on July 4.
FLORIDA
— Brad McClenny / The Gainesville Sun via Imagn
A crowd of thousands watched as the annual Fourth of July fireworks went off over the skies of the University of Florida's Flavet Field on July 3.
