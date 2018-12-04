Watch Live: Public viewing as George H.W. Bush lies in state
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

A nation mourns: Former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in Capitol

The flag-draped casket of the 41st president was transported to the Capitol rotunda, where it will lie in state for the public to view until Wednesday.

Image: Bush In State

Sailors from the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) slate as the plane carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md on Dec. 3, 2018.

Alex Brandon / Pool via AP
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of former President George H. W. Bush from Special Air Mission 41 to the waiting hearse at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Ting Shen / EPA
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of former President George H. W. Bush from Special Air Mission 41 to the waiting hearse at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Ting Shen / EPA
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the US Capitol.

Win McNamee / Pool via EPA
Image: Congressional Leaders Host Arrival Ceremony At Capitol For Late President George H.W. Bush

A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H.W. Bush towards the U.S Capitol.

Shawn Thew / Pool via Getty Images
Image: Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol

Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Alex Brandon / Pool via Reuters
Image: A military honor guard team carries the casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington

A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol.

Win McNamee / Pool via Reuters
Image: Washington DC In Mourning For Late President George H.W. Bush

People take photos while waiting for the arrival of the remains of former President George H.W. Bush outside of the Capitol Building.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
Image: The casket carrying former president George Herbert Walker Bush is carried up the steps of the US Capitol in Washington

The casket is carried up the steps of the US Capitol.

Doug Mills / Pool via Reuters
Image: Congressional Leaders Host Arrival Ceremony At Capitol For Late President George H.W. Bush

Members of the military walk near the flag draped casket.

Brendan Smialowski / Pool via Getty Images
Image: Bush In State

Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks past the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.

Jonathan Ernst / Pool via AP
Image: Casket stands in Capitol Rotunda during ceremonies for the late former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in Washington

Members of the military stand guard near the casket o President George H.W. Bush.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

Jenna Bush Hager, from left, stands with mourners during an arrival service for former President George H.W. Bush, her grandfather, in the US Capitol Rotunda.

Jonathan Ernst / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: Bus In State

Former president George W. Bush, from left, and former first lady Laura Bush mourn together.

Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Congressional Leaders Host Arrival Ceremony At Capitol For Late President George H.W. Bush

A member of the military stands watch over the flag draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol Rotunda on December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st President of the United States. Members of the public can pay their respects as Bush lies in state until Wednesday, when he will be honored during a memorial service at the National Cathedral.

Pool / Getty Images
Image: Congressional Leaders Host Arrival Ceremony At Capitol For Late President George H.W. Bush

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers remarks during a memorial ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image: Bush family listens as Vice President Cheney speaks about former President George H.W. Bush during services in Capitol Rotunda in Washington

Former President George W. Bush, his wife former first lady Barbara Bush, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and other members of the Bush family listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about former President George H.W. Bush.

Jonathan Ernst / Pool via Reuters
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

From left to right, Vice President Mike Pence, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives.

Jonathan Ernst / AFP - Getty Images
Image: President George H.W. Bush Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

Neil Bush, from left, and his family touch the casket of former president George H.W. Bush.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

Members of the military stand guard as people pay their respects.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket containing the body of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket.

Shawn Thew / Pool via Reuters
Image: President George H.W. Bush Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects as former President George H.W. Bush lies in state.

Jabin Botsford / Pool via Getty Images
Image: Bush in State

Visitors file past the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush.

Patrick Semansky / AP
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

The casket containing the body of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state.

Shawn Thew / EPA
