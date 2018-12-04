In Focus
A nation mourns: Former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in Capitol
The flag-draped casket of the 41st president was transported to the Capitol rotunda, where it will lie in state for the public to view until Wednesday.
Sailors from the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) slate as the plane carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md on Dec. 3, 2018.
Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of former President George H. W. Bush from Special Air Mission 41 to the waiting hearse at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
A military honor guard team carries the casket of former President George H. W. Bush into the US Capitol.
Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
People take photos while waiting for the arrival of the remains of former President George H.W. Bush outside of the Capitol Building.
The casket is carried up the steps of the US Capitol.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks past the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.
Jenna Bush Hager, from left, stands with mourners during an arrival service for former President George H.W. Bush, her grandfather, in the US Capitol Rotunda.
Former president George W. Bush, from left, and former first lady Laura Bush mourn together.
A member of the military stands watch over the flag draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol Rotunda on December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers remarks during a memorial ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush.
Former President George W. Bush, his wife former first lady Barbara Bush, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and other members of the Bush family listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about former President George H.W. Bush.
From left to right, Vice President Mike Pence, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives.
Neil Bush, from left, and his family touch the casket of former president George H.W. Bush.
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects as former President George H.W. Bush lies in state.
Visitors file past the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush.
The casket containing the body of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state.