Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

In Focus

Nation mourns former President George H.W. Bush

The flag-draped casket of the 41st president was transported to the Capitol rotunda, where it will lie in state for the public to view until Wednesday.

 / Updated 20 PHOTOS
Image: Washington DC In Mourning For Late President George H.W. Bush

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 4, 2018.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Stephen G. Leighton Jr. salutes while paying respects with his father as the remains of former US President George H. W. Bush lie in state in the US Capitol's rotunda in Washington, DC

Stephen G. Leighton Jr. salutes while paying respects with his father Stephen G. Leighton Sr. as the remains of former President George H. W. Bush lie in state in the US Capitol's rotunda on Dec. 3.

Brendan Smialowski / Pool via Reuters
  • Share
Image: US-POLITICS-Bush

The flag flies at half-staff at the White House in tribute to former President George H.W. Bush early on Dec. 2, 2018.

Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

Mourners pay their respects at a statue of President George H.W. Bush in Houston on Dec. 2.

Loren Elliott / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Sully the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months lays in front of Bush's casket at the funeral home in Houston

Sully, the service dog of the former president, lays in front of Bush's casket at a funeral home in Houston on Dec. 3.

The yellow labrador joined the Bush family to help in June, weeks after the death of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Evan Sisley / Office of George H. W. Bush via Reuters
  • Share
Image: Bush In State

Sailors from the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) salute as the plane carrying the flag-draped casket of the former president arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on Dec. 3. 

Alex Brandon / Pool via AP
  • Share
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the former president from "Special Air Mission 41" to the waiting hearse. 

The aircraft was temporarily renamed in honor of the 41st president.

Ting Shen / EPA
  • Share
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

The former president died Friday at 94

Ting Shen / EPA
  • Share
Image: Washington DC In Mourning For Late President George H.W. Bush

People take photos while waiting for the arrival of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush. 

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: George H.W. Bush dies at 94

A military honor guard team carries the casket into the Capitol.

Win McNamee / Pool via EPA
  • Share
Image: Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol

Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped casket of his father is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Alex Brandon / Pool via Reuters
  • Share
Image: The casket carrying former president George Herbert Walker Bush is carried up the steps of the US Capitol in Washington

The casket is carried up the steps of the Capitol.

Doug Mills / Pool via Reuters
  • Share
Image: A military honor guard team carries the casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol in Washington

A public service will be held Wednesday at Washington's National Cathedral. 

Win McNamee / Pool via Reuters
  • Share
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

Jenna Bush Hager, left, the late president's granddaughter, stands with mourners in the Capitol Rotunda.

Jonathan Ernst / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

From left, Vice President Mike Pence, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush watch as the casket arrives.

Jonathan Ernst / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: President George H.W. Bush Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

Neil Bush, left, one of the late president's sons, and his family touch the casket. 

Zach Gibson / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-POLITICS-BUSH

Members of the military stand guard as people pay their respects.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket containing the body of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket.

Shawn Thew / Pool via Reuters
  • Share
Image: Bush in State

In one term as president, George H.W. Bush reasserted the U.S. as the world's lone superpower, rallying an international coalition against Iraq's Saddam Hussein in the first Gulf War and presiding over the fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union. 

Patrick Semansky / AP
  • Share
Image: Washington DC In Mourning For Late President George H.W. Bush

Sully sits near the casket of the former president as he lies in state at the Capitol on Dec. 4.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Share
1/20