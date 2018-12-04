In Focus
Nation mourns former President George H.W. Bush
The flag-draped casket of the 41st president was transported to the Capitol rotunda, where it will lie in state for the public to view until Wednesday.
Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 4, 2018.
Stephen G. Leighton Jr. salutes while paying respects with his father Stephen G. Leighton Sr. as the remains of former President George H. W. Bush lie in state in the US Capitol's rotunda on Dec. 3.
The flag flies at half-staff at the White House in tribute to former President George H.W. Bush early on Dec. 2, 2018.
Mourners pay their respects at a statue of President George H.W. Bush in Houston on Dec. 2.
Sully, the service dog of the former president, lays in front of Bush's casket at a funeral home in Houston on Dec. 3.
The yellow labrador joined the Bush family to help in June, weeks after the death of former first lady Barbara Bush.
Sailors from the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) salute as the plane carrying the flag-draped casket of the former president arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on Dec. 3.
Joint service members of a military casket team carry the former president from "Special Air Mission 41" to the waiting hearse.
The aircraft was temporarily renamed in honor of the 41st president.
The former president died Friday at 94.
People take photos while waiting for the arrival of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.
A military honor guard team carries the casket into the Capitol.
Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped casket of his father is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
The casket is carried up the steps of the Capitol.
A public service will be held Wednesday at Washington's National Cathedral.
Jenna Bush Hager, left, the late president's granddaughter, stands with mourners in the Capitol Rotunda.
From left, Vice President Mike Pence, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush watch as the casket arrives.
Neil Bush, left, one of the late president's sons, and his family touch the casket.
Members of the military stand guard as people pay their respects.
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket.
In one term as president, George H.W. Bush reasserted the U.S. as the world's lone superpower, rallying an international coalition against Iraq's Saddam Hussein in the first Gulf War and presiding over the fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union.
Sully sits near the casket of the former president as he lies in state at the Capitol on Dec. 4.