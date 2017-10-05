Nation Mourns Las Vegas Route 91 Mass Shooting

1.
Destiny Alvers who attended the Route 91 country music festival and helped rescue her friend who was shot, reacts at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3.
Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file
2.
Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night's mass shooting on Oct 3.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
3.
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
4.
Police officers hold candles during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on October 3.
Chris Wattie / Reuters file
5.
Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard on October 4.
Chris Wattie / Reuters
6.
Dominic De Patta of Nevada holds a candle and a #VegasStrong flyer during a prayer vigil outside Las Vegas City Hall on October 2.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images file
7.
The U.S. Capitol dome backdrops a column of American flags at half-staff as the sun rises on October 3 at the foot of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP file
8.
Charlene Ragsdale pauses at a memorial on Oct. 3.
John Locher / AP file
9.
A makeshift memorial along the Las Vegas Strip is shown on October 3.
Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file
10.
A candlelight vigil is held at Zack Bagans Haunted Museum on October 3.
Mike Blake / Reuters file
11.
People take photos of the fountain at the Bellagio Hotel in front of a memorial for victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 3.
Gregory Bull / AP file
12.
People pray during a candlelight vigil on October 3.
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters file
13.
People pause at a memorial on Oct. 3.
John Locher / AP file
14.
A memorial for one of the victims of the mass shooting lies along the Las Vegas Strip on October 4.
Mike Blake / Reuters
15.
A woman talks with her children at a makeshift memorial near the Mandalay Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3.
Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images file
16.
Parishioners from The Gathering church pray near the Mandalay Bay hotel on October 3.
Eugene Garcia / EPA file
17.
People gather at the Ascend Amphitheater for a vigil on October 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images file
18.
A woman stands near a US flag at a makeshift memorial outside the Route 91 music festival site beside the Mandalay Hotel on October 4.
Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
19.
Sharpie markers hang along a makeshift memorial in front to the Bellagio Hotel on October 3.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
20.
Anya Smirnova prays at a makeshift memorial near the Mandalay Hotel (background) on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3.
Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file
21.
People light candles as they attend a memorial at the Ascend Amphitheater on October 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images
22.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, as they take part in a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings, on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2 in Washington.
Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file