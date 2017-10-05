Nation Mourns Las Vegas Route 91 Mass Shooting

1. Destiny Alvers who attended the Route 91 country music festival and helped rescue her friend who was shot, reacts at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file

2. Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night's mass shooting on Oct 3. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

3. Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

4. Police officers hold candles during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on October 3. Chris Wattie / Reuters file

5. Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard on October 4. Chris Wattie / Reuters

6. Dominic De Patta of Nevada holds a candle and a #VegasStrong flyer during a prayer vigil outside Las Vegas City Hall on October 2. Ethan Miller / Getty Images file

7. The U.S. Capitol dome backdrops a column of American flags at half-staff as the sun rises on October 3 at the foot of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP file

8. Charlene Ragsdale pauses at a memorial on Oct. 3. John Locher / AP file

9. A makeshift memorial along the Las Vegas Strip is shown on October 3. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file

10. A candlelight vigil is held at Zack Bagans Haunted Museum on October 3. Mike Blake / Reuters file

11. People take photos of the fountain at the Bellagio Hotel in front of a memorial for victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 3. Gregory Bull / AP file

12. People pray during a candlelight vigil on October 3. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters file

13. People pause at a memorial on Oct. 3. John Locher / AP file

14. A memorial for one of the victims of the mass shooting lies along the Las Vegas Strip on October 4. Mike Blake / Reuters

15. A woman talks with her children at a makeshift memorial near the Mandalay Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images file

16. Parishioners from The Gathering church pray near the Mandalay Bay hotel on October 3. Eugene Garcia / EPA file

17. People gather at the Ascend Amphitheater for a vigil on October 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images file

18. A woman stands near a US flag at a makeshift memorial outside the Route 91 music festival site beside the Mandalay Hotel on October 4. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

19. Sharpie markers hang along a makeshift memorial in front to the Bellagio Hotel on October 3. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

20. Anya Smirnova prays at a makeshift memorial near the Mandalay Hotel (background) on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file

21. People light candles as they attend a memorial at the Ascend Amphitheater on October 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images