Nation Mourns Las Vegas Route 91 Mass Shooting

by NBC News

From the entertainment capital of the world to the nation's capital, mourners honor victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

22 Photos

1. Destiny Alvers who attended the Route 91 country music festival and helped rescue her friend who was shot, reacts at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file
2. Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night's mass shooting on Oct 3. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
3. Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
4. Police officers hold candles during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on October 3. Chris Wattie / Reuters file
5. Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard on October 4. Chris Wattie / Reuters
6. Dominic De Patta of Nevada holds a candle and a #VegasStrong flyer during a prayer vigil outside Las Vegas City Hall on October 2. Ethan Miller / Getty Images file
7. The U.S. Capitol dome backdrops a column of American flags at half-staff as the sun rises on October 3 at the foot of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP file
8. Charlene Ragsdale pauses at a memorial on Oct. 3. John Locher / AP file
9. A makeshift memorial along the Las Vegas Strip is shown on October 3. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file
10. A candlelight vigil is held at Zack Bagans Haunted Museum on October 3. Mike Blake / Reuters file
11. People take photos of the fountain at the Bellagio Hotel in front of a memorial for victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 3. Gregory Bull / AP file
12. People pray during a candlelight vigil on October 3. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters file
13. People pause at a memorial on Oct. 3. John Locher / AP file
14. A memorial for one of the victims of the mass shooting lies along the Las Vegas Strip on October 4. Mike Blake / Reuters
15. A woman talks with her children at a makeshift memorial near the Mandalay Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images file
16. Parishioners from The Gathering church pray near the Mandalay Bay hotel on October 3. Eugene Garcia / EPA file
17. People gather at the Ascend Amphitheater for a vigil on October 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images file
18. A woman stands near a US flag at a makeshift memorial outside the Route 91 music festival site beside the Mandalay Hotel on October 4. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
19. Sharpie markers hang along a makeshift memorial in front to the Bellagio Hotel on October 3. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file
20. Anya Smirnova prays at a makeshift memorial near the Mandalay Hotel (background) on the Las Vegas Strip on October 3. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file
21. People light candles as they attend a memorial at the Ascend Amphitheater on October 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images
22. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, as they take part in a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings, on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2 in Washington. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file
