Image:

In Focus

Nation's capital comes together to honor McCain

Mourners pay their respects as John McCain lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol prior to his memorial service at the National Cathedral on Saturday, and a private interment in Annapolis on Sunday.

 21 PHOTOS
Image: Members of the military carry the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain

Members of the military carry the flag-draped casket of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, after arriving on a military airplane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 30, 2018.

Photos: McCain family bids emotional farewell to statesman in Phoenix memorial

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Members of the military carry the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain

Cindy McCain, her daughter Meghan and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis watch as his flag-draped casket arrives on Aug. 30.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Lies In State In The Rotunda Of U.S. Capitol

U.S. Navy sailors Petty Officer Kevin Aldana, Seaman Colin Dupon and Petty Officer Kyle Reed salute as McCain's funeral procession passes on it's way to the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 31 in Washington.

Based at Fort Mead, Maryland, the sailors decided to use one of their days off to come to Washington and pay respect to McCain.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image: The casket of U.S. Senator John McCain lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Joint service members of a military casket team prepare to carry McCain's casket into the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state for the rest of the day on Aug. 31.

Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via Reuters
Image: Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain

Cindy and her son John Sidney await the arrival of McCain's casket on Aug. 31.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Senator John McCain lies in state at US Capitol

Joint service members of a military casket team carry McCain's casket into the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 31.

Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Image: Casket of U.S. Senator John McCain arrives at the Capitol

McCain's casket is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol as rain starts to pour down on Aug 31.

John McDonnell / Pool via Reuters
Image: Senator John McCain lies in state at US Capitol

Cindy McCain with members of the McCain family, Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell watch as joint service members of a military casket team carry McCain's casket into the Rotunda on Aug. 31.

Shawn Thew / EPA
Image: U.S. Senator John McCain lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington

Cindy McCain pays her respects to McCain's flag-draped casket on Aug. 31.

Kevin Dietsch / Pool via Reuters
Image:

McCain's casket lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, on Aug. 31.

McCain is only the 31st person to ever receive the incredible honor of laying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Andrew Harnik / Pool via AP
Image: U.S. Senator John McCain lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington

Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer stand at McCain's casket to pay their respects on Aug. 31, 2018.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Image: Casket of Senator John McCain laid in state at US Capitol in Washington

Cindy McCain talks with Pence while her son Jack looks on in the Rotunda on Aug. 31.

Andrew Harnik / Pool via EPA
Image: The casket of US Senator John McCain

McCain's casket lies in state on Aug. 31.

Morry Gash / AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. Senator John McCain lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington

Meghan touches her father's casket during the ceremony on Aug. 31.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Image: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Lies In State In The Rotunda Of U.S. Capitol

Schumer bows his head with other mourners who surround McCain's casket on Aug. 31.

Kevin Dietsch / Pool via Getty Images
Image: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Lies In State In The Rotunda Of U.S. Capitol

Roberta McCain, the mother of John McCain, age 106, and Meghan listen to speeches during the ceremony on Aug. 31.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image: Roberta McCain

Roberta McCain approaches the casket during the ceremony on Aug. 31.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-politics-McCain

U.S. Senator Joe Liebermen and his wife, Hadassah Lieberman, pay their respects during the ceremony on Aug. 31.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Image: UHouse Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, and Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas,

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Sam Johnson touch McCain's casket as they pay their respects on Aug. 31.

Andrew Harnick / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. Senator John McCain lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington

Actors Warren Beatty and his wife Annette Bening stand over McCain's casket on Aug. 31.

Andrew Harnik / Pool via Reuters
Image: Mourners look at the casket containing the body of late U.S. Senator John McCain as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington

Mourners look at McCain's casket as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Aug. 31.

From POW to presidential contender: John McCain's life in pictures

Eric Thayer / Reuters
