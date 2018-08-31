Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Nation's capital comes together to honor McCain
Mourners pay their respects as John McCain lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol prior to his memorial service at the National Cathedral on Saturday, and a private interment in Annapolis on Sunday.
Members of the military carry the flag-draped casket of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, after arriving on a military airplane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 30, 2018.
Photos: McCain family bids emotional farewell to statesman in Phoenix memorial
Cindy McCain, her daughter Meghan and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis watch as his flag-draped casket arrives on Aug. 30.
U.S. Navy sailors Petty Officer Kevin Aldana, Seaman Colin Dupon and Petty Officer Kyle Reed salute as McCain's funeral procession passes on it's way to the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 31 in Washington.
Based at Fort Mead, Maryland, the sailors decided to use one of their days off to come to Washington and pay respect to McCain.
Joint service members of a military casket team prepare to carry McCain's casket into the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state for the rest of the day on Aug. 31.
Cindy and her son John Sidney await the arrival of McCain's casket on Aug. 31.
Joint service members of a military casket team carry McCain's casket into the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 31.
McCain's casket is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol as rain starts to pour down on Aug 31.
Cindy McCain with members of the McCain family, Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell watch as joint service members of a military casket team carry McCain's casket into the Rotunda on Aug. 31.
Cindy McCain pays her respects to McCain's flag-draped casket on Aug. 31.
McCain's casket lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, on Aug. 31.
McCain is only the 31st person to ever receive the incredible honor of laying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer stand at McCain's casket to pay their respects on Aug. 31, 2018.
Cindy McCain talks with Pence while her son Jack looks on in the Rotunda on Aug. 31.
McCain's casket lies in state on Aug. 31.
Meghan touches her father's casket during the ceremony on Aug. 31.
Schumer bows his head with other mourners who surround McCain's casket on Aug. 31.
Roberta McCain, the mother of John McCain, age 106, and Meghan listen to speeches during the ceremony on Aug. 31.
Roberta McCain approaches the casket during the ceremony on Aug. 31.
U.S. Senator Joe Liebermen and his wife, Hadassah Lieberman, pay their respects during the ceremony on Aug. 31.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Sam Johnson touch McCain's casket as they pay their respects on Aug. 31.
Actors Warren Beatty and his wife Annette Bening stand over McCain's casket on Aug. 31.
Mourners look at McCain's casket as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Aug. 31.
From POW to presidential contender: John McCain's life in pictures