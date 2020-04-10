Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

The new normal: Portrait of a neighborhood under lockdown

Photojournalist Todd Bigelow looks at the confined existence of residents of West Hills, a Los Angeles suburb. The nation’s largest state is serving as a laboratory for how Americans may be asked to live in the months ahead.

/ 13 PHOTOS
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Teachers at Haynes Charter Elementary hand out schoolwork to parents for their kids to complete at home. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19. Under the order, people are generally required to stay home and not leave unless they need to go out for an essential reason, such as getting food, caring for a relative or friend or working a job deemed essential.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Esperanza, whose husband sells protective gear, packaged 200 bags of gloves, masks and overalls to give away to her neighbors.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Brooklyn, a third grader, does schoolwork with her mother Erin. A single mom, Erin had to adjust to her new role as teacher to her two kids while working from home. Erin is managing corporate brand messaging for clients dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Brooklyn's brother, Spencer, an eighth grader, works on his math.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Rabbi Ron performs his morning prayer on the porch of his home during self-quarantine after he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at a senior Jewish home where he works. The rabbi had developed a cold with fever and cough but his test came back negative.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

A sign asks visitors to wash their hands and reschedule if they have any cold symptoms. The mother at the house said her child has special needs that require home visits for health care and schooling. 

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Known as the neighborhood "mayor," Jerry, who has underlying health issues, sits by the door to talk to people passing by on the sidewalk.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Judy, a retired nurse, sews face masks at home to give to nurses, aides, family and friends.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Vern, background center, meets students on a steep street in the neighborhood for fitness classes. 

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

A hairdresser works at home after the salon where she rents space closed its doors. 

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Dealing with daily life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

Forest tries to get his "grandma" to keep moving after she stopped to talk with others about the pandemic.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Neighborhood kids play in the usually busy streets.

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
Image: Daily life in West Hills under the coronavirus pandemic

Soon after the mayor ordered all gyms and fitness centers closed, people headed to  the foothills for exercise.

The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus death toll mounts amid glimmers of hope

Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images
  • Share
1/13