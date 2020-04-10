Coronavirus
The new normal: Portrait of a neighborhood under lockdown
Photojournalist Todd Bigelow looks at the confined existence of residents of West Hills, a Los Angeles suburb. The nation’s largest state is serving as a laboratory for how Americans may be asked to live in the months ahead.
Teachers at Haynes Charter Elementary hand out schoolwork to parents for their kids to complete at home.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19. Under the order, people are generally required to stay home and not leave unless they need to go out for an essential reason, such as getting food, caring for a relative or friend or working a job deemed essential.
Esperanza, whose husband sells protective gear, packaged 200 bags of gloves, masks and overalls to give away to her neighbors.
Brooklyn, a third grader, does schoolwork with her mother Erin. A single mom, Erin had to adjust to her new role as teacher to her two kids while working from home. Erin is managing corporate brand messaging for clients dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Brooklyn's brother, Spencer, an eighth grader, works on his math.
Rabbi Ron performs his morning prayer on the porch of his home during self-quarantine after he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at a senior Jewish home where he works. The rabbi had developed a cold with fever and cough but his test came back negative.
A sign asks visitors to wash their hands and reschedule if they have any cold symptoms. The mother at the house said her child has special needs that require home visits for health care and schooling.
Known as the neighborhood "mayor," Jerry, who has underlying health issues, sits by the door to talk to people passing by on the sidewalk.
Judy, a retired nurse, sews face masks at home to give to nurses, aides, family and friends.
Vern, background center, meets students on a steep street in the neighborhood for fitness classes.
A hairdresser works at home after the salon where she rents space closed its doors.
Forest tries to get his "grandma" to keep moving after she stopped to talk with others about the pandemic.
Neighborhood kids play in the usually busy streets.
Soon after the mayor ordered all gyms and fitness centers closed, people headed to the foothills for exercise.
