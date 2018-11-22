Image:

New York City braves the cold for Macy's 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thousands lined the streets to brave one of the coldest Thanksgivings in over a century as balloons floated and marchers danced in celebration of the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Image: A turkey float gets underway during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

A turkey float gets underway during the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 22, 2018.

The annual parade, which began in 1924, features giant balloons of characters from popular culture floating above the streets of Manhattan.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image:

A New York Police Department officer and K9 unit stand guard as people arrive to watch the parade.

Thursday had the potential to be New York City’s coldest Thanksgiving since 1901, when the temperature only got as high as 26 degrees. The coldest on record was in 1871, when the warmest it got was 22 degrees.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image: 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Singer Rita Ora high fives with Ronald McDonald during the the parade.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
Image: A marching band performs during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

A marching band performs during the parade as they make their way down the Upper West Side.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

A child watches floats pass from behind a barricade, all bundled up for the colder than average weather.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image:

A performer is covered in confetti from the parade crowds.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image:

The Ronald McDonald balloon passes by windows of a building on Central Park West during the parade.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

A cheerleader huddles for warmth before their performance in the parade.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Image:

Greg Heffley from the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series balloon makes its way down Central Park West.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image: Clowns wave to spectators during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

Clowns wave to spectators during the parade.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: A float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

A Paw Patrol float hovers above its handlers and the crowd.

The big balloons were cleared for takeoff just before the parade, although some of them floated at noticeably lower heights above the people holding their tethers.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: Participants perform during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

Participants wave their flags during their performance for the parade.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: Clowns on roller blades perform during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

Clowns on roller blades skate down the parade route.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Spongebob balloon makes its way around Columbus Circle, the south west corner of Central Park.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Image:

The Macy's turkey float makes its way through a celebration of confetti on the parade route.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image:

People shout as they attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade runs 46 blocks from the west side of Central Park to Macy’s flagship store in midtown Manhattan.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image: US-holiday-parade

Pikachu and Snow Pikachu fly over 6th Avenue during the parade.

Don Emmert / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-holiday-parade

Bystanders refused to let cold temperatures put a damper on watching the parade, breaking out the blankets and sleeping bags to watch the giant balloons go by.

Don Emmert / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Sinclair's DINO float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

Sinclair's DINO float hovers above the crowd as it peeks out from buildings along the parade route.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: US-holiday-parade

Clowns greet spectators during the parade.

Don Emmert / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

The Grinch balloon floats over Central Park West.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image:

The Olaf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall.

Mary Altaffer / AP
Image: Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

Santa Claus waves to the parade crowd.

The parade features about 8,000 marchers, including high school bands from across the country, and two-dozen floats culminating with the arrival of Santa Claus.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
