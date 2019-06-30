Photo
New York marks 50 years since Stonewall with Pride Marches
Thousands took to the streets of New York City to celebrate the LGBTQ community and the historical uprising at the Stonewall Inn that sparked a movement.
Activists participate in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village in New York on June 30.
Hosted by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, the Queer Liberation March is a pointed alternative to the city's official parade and doesn’t include corporate floats, police, barricades, or tickets for entry.
The Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village.
An activist shouts at the Queer Liberation March.
People march down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan during New York’s Pride March, the official demonstration held by the city, on June 30.
A reveler smiles during New York's Pride March.
A couple shares a kiss while marching in New York's Pride March.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waves in front of the Stonewall Inn during New York’s Pride celebrations.
The city commemorates the 50th anniversary of the historical uprising at the inn, which sparked a movement demanding liberation for all LGBTQ people.
Fashion designer Donatella Versace waves during the New York Pride March.
Activists participate in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joins the Pride March in Manhattan.
Revelers dance during New York's Pride March.
Participants celebrate in the New York Pride March.
Thousands took to the streets of New York City during the Pride March.
A couple shares a kiss during the New York's Pride March.
People on stilts during New York's Pride March.
Participants rev up the celebrations during New York's Pride March.
Confetti falls as people watch the New York Pride March.