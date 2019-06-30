Image: People march down 5th Avenue during the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York

Photo

New York marks 50 years since Stonewall with Pride Marches

Thousands took to the streets of New York City to celebrate the LGBTQ community and the historical uprising at the Stonewall Inn that sparked a movement.

Image: Activists march in the Queer Liberation March on 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York

Activists participate in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village in New York on June 30.

Hosted by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, the Queer Liberation March is a pointed alternative to the city's official parade and doesn’t include corporate floats, police, barricades, or tickets for entry.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: The Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village on June 30.

The Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village.

Seth Wenig / AP
Image: An activist shouts at the Queer Liberation March on June 30.

An activist shouts at the Queer Liberation March.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: People march down 5th Avenue during the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York

People march down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan during New York’s Pride March, the official demonstration held by the city, on June 30.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: A woman smiles on 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York

A reveler smiles during New York's Pride March.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: A couple shares a kiss while marching in New York's Pride March on June 30.

A couple shares a kiss while marching in New York's Pride March.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters
Image: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waves in front of the Stonewall Inn during New York's Pride celebrations on June 30.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waves in front of the Stonewall Inn during New York’s Pride celebrations.

The city commemorates the 50th anniversary of the historical uprising at the inn, which sparked a movement demanding liberation for all LGBTQ people.

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Donatella Versace waves during the New York Pride Parade on June 30.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace waves during the New York Pride March.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Image: Activists march in the Queer Liberation March on 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York

Activists participate in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joins the Pride March in Manhattan on June 30.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joins the Pride March in Manhattan.

Craig Ruttle / AP
Image: Revelers dance during New York's Pride March on June 30.

Revelers dance during New York's Pride March.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters
Image: Participants in the New York Pride March on June 30, 2019.

Participants celebrate in the New York Pride March. 

Jeenah Moon / Reuters
Image: Thousands took to the streets of New York City during the Pride March on June 30.

Thousands took to the streets of New York City during the Pride March.

Craig Ruttle / AP
Image: A couple shares a kiss during the New York's Pride March on June 30.

A couple shares a kiss during the New York's Pride March.

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People on stilts during New York's Pride March on June 30.

People on stilts during New York's Pride March.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: Participants rev up the celebrations during New York's Pride March on June 30, 2019.

Participants rev up the celebrations during New York's Pride March.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Image: Confetti falls as people watch the New York Pride March on June 30.

Confetti falls as people watch the New York Pride March.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
