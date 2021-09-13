IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The head of a tick.

Weird Science

Nikon photo contest gets up close with the smallest parts of our world

Take a tour of a mouse's anatomy, marvel at hundreds of thousands of neurons and more amazing views through the lens of a microscope.

Jason Kirk's first place winning photograph shows a southern live oak leaf's white appendages, known as trichomes, and the stomata.

First place

Each year, the Nikon Small World photo contest fuses art and science to create mind-bending microscopic images.

First place this year goes to Jason Kirk, of the Baylor College of Medicine, for his image of a southern live oak leaf's vessels, trichomes and stomata. The final image is the result of stacking 200 individual images to make the invisible visible.

The lighting proved to be especially tricky.

“Microscope objectives are small and have a very shallow depth of focus," Kirk said. "I couldn’t just stick a giant light next to the microscope and have the lighting be directional. It would be like trying to light the head of a pin with a light source that's the size of your head. Nearly impossible.”

He was able to make it work in post-production through adjusting the color temperature and hue.

Jason Kirk / Baylor College of Medicine
Second place awarded to Esmeralda Paric and Holly Stefen of Macquarie University's Dementia Research Center for their image of a microfluidic device containing 300,000 networking neurons in two isolated populations.

Second place

Second place was awarded to Esmeralda Paric and Holly Stefen of Macquarie University's Dementia Research Center for their image of a microfluidic device containing 300,000 networking neurons in two isolated populations. Both sides were treated with a unique virus and bridged by axons.

Esmeralda Paric and Holly Stefen
Frank Reiser's photograph of a louse's real leg, claw and respiratory trachea took third place.

Third place

Frank Reiser's photograph of a louse's leg, claw and respiratory trachea took third place.

Frank Reiser / Nassau Community College
Sensory neuron from an embryonic rat.

Neuron

Sensory neuron from an embryonic rat.

Paula Diaz
A housefly's proboscis.

Housefly

A housefly's proboscis.

Oliver Dum
The vasculature of an adult mouse brain.

Mouse's brain

The vasculature of an adult mouse brain.

Dr. Andrea Tedeschi
The head of a tick.

Tick

The head of a tick.

Dr. Tong Zhang and Dr. Paul Stoodley / Ohio State University
Cross section of mouse intestine.

Mouse's intestine

Cross section of mouse intestine.

Dr. Amy Engevik / Medical University of Southern California
A water flea carrying embryos and peritrichs.

Water flea

A water flea carrying embryos and peritrichs.

Jan van IJken
A butterfly wing's vein and scales.

Butterfly

A butterfly wing's vein and scales.

S?bastien Malo
The vasculature of a mouse retina.

Mouse's retina

The vasculature of a mouse retina.

Jason Kirk and Carlos P. Flores Suarez / Baylor College of Medicine
A breast organoid showing contractile myoepithelial cells, in blue, crawling on secretory breast cells, in red.

Breast organoid

A breast organoid showing contractile myoepithelial cells, in blue, crawling on secretory breast cells, in red.

Jakub Sumbal / Masaryk Univeristy
Cotton fabric with pollen grains.

Cotton

Cotton fabric with pollen grains.

Dr. Felice Placenti / FP Nature and Landscape Photography
A snowflake.

Snowflake

A snowflake.

Dr. Joern N. Hopke
A diatom, a single-celled alga.

Diatom

A diatom, a single-celled alga.

Bernard Allard
An in vivo snapshot of the neurons surrounding the mouth and tentacles of a juvenile starlet sea anemone.

Anemone

An in vivo snapshot of the neurons surrounding the mouth and tentacles of a juvenile starlet sea anemone.

Ruohan Zhong / Stowers Institute for Medical Research
Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix.

Cyanobacteria

Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix.

Martin Kaae Kristiansen
Table salt crystal.

Salt

Table salt crystal.

Saulius Gugis
A calcite crystal inclusion suspended in a spinel gemstone.

Calcite

A calcite crystal inclusion suspended in a spinel gemstone.

Billie Hughes / Lotus Gemology
Slime mold.

Mold

Slime mold.

Alison K. Pollack
