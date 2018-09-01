Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: North Korea National Day parade

North Korea celebrates 70th anniversary with huge parade

Tens of thousands of people gathered in North Korea to watch as tanks and artillery rolled through the streets to celebrate the country's 70th anniversary.

Image: North Korea National Day parade

North Korean soldiers take part in anniversary celebrations at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2018. 

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd during celebrations for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day. 

Kin Cheung / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Participants wave flowers and flags as they pass by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: North Korea National Day parade

A girl reacts during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day.

Ng Han Guan / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

North Koreans walk with a float with the slogan "Founder of Socialist Korea" and a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

Ng Han Guan / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

A North Korean soldier films during the celebrations.

How Hwee Young / EPA
Image: North Korea National Day parade

North Korean soldiers march during celebrations for North Korea's 70th anniversary.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Soldiers salute as they ride tanks during the parade and mass rally on Kim Il Sung Square.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: North Korea National Day parade

North Korean soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

Ng Han Guan / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Soldiers march during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2018.

How Hwee Young / EPA
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Heavy weaponry rolls past onlookers during the parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. 

Kin Cheung / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Participants wave flowers and flags as they march past the balcony where North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches the celebrations.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: North Korea National Day parade

North Koreans celebrate the country's National Day.

How Hwee Young / EPA
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Airplanes with trails of colored smoke perform during the parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day.

Kin Cheung / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Performers take part in a concert at the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: North Korea National Day parade

Military personnel are silhouetted near the North Korean flag as they attend an evening gala held on the eve of the country's 70th anniversary.

Kin Cheung / AP
Image: North Korea National Day parade

A portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed with the words, "We will go and go along the road of loyalty, Shining Fatherland" during an evening gala performance.

Ng Han Guan / AP
