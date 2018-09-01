Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
North Korea celebrates 70th anniversary with huge parade
Tens of thousands of people gathered in North Korea to watch as tanks and artillery rolled through the streets to celebrate the country's 70th anniversary.
North Korean soldiers take part in anniversary celebrations at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2018.
Tens of thousands of people gathered Sunday to watch as tanks and artillery rolled by next to goosestepping soldiers and marching bands in a major military parade to mark North Korea's 70th anniversary.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd during celebrations for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day.
Participants wave flowers and flags as they pass by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
A girl reacts during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day.
North Koreans walk with a float with the slogan "Founder of Socialist Korea" and a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.
A North Korean soldier films during the celebrations.
North Korean soldiers march during celebrations for North Korea's 70th anniversary.
Soldiers salute as they ride tanks during the parade and mass rally on Kim Il Sung Square.
North Korean soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.
Soldiers march during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2018.
Heavy weaponry rolls past onlookers during the parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding.
Participants wave flowers and flags as they march past the balcony where North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches the celebrations.
North Koreans celebrate the country's National Day.
Airplanes with trails of colored smoke perform during the parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day.
Performers take part in a concert at the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium.
Military personnel are silhouetted near the North Korean flag as they attend an evening gala held on the eve of the country's 70th anniversary.
A portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed with the words, "We will go and go along the road of loyalty, Shining Fatherland" during an evening gala performance.