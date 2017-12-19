Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
The Nutcracker still thrives on magic and whimsy, 125 years after premiere
Tchaikovsky's ballet debuted on Dec. 18, 1892 in St. Petersburg, Russia. Initially unsuccessful, it later became global Christmas tradition.
— Andrew White / Redux Pictures
Alex Grayson, Aaron Plous, Maria Kashvili, and Tenzin Niles rehearse in New York on Nov. 9, 2017. Friends and classmates at the School of American Ballet, Maria and Alex share the role of Marie in New York City Ballet's production of "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker."
— Elizabeth Conley / Houston Chronicle via AP
Members of the Houston Ballet rehearse at their studio, in Houston in November. The company had to hold their performance at Smart Financial Centre and the Hobby Center this year, and gave 10 fewer performances than usual, because its home stage at the Wortham Theater Center was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
